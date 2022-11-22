Allen Iverson’s $3 Million Divorce From High School Sweetheart Puts LeBron James’ Similar Situation With Savannah In The Spotlight

LeBron James and Savannah James have been in the spotlight for 20 years now and have been so, together, every step of the way. They met one another while attending rival high schools in the Akron, Ohio area, with LeBron playing at St. Vincent-St. Mary and Savannah attending Buchtel High School.

Through a mutual friend, they were get introduced to one another after James asked that friend to get set them up via phone. Funnily enough, Savannah wasn’t too keen on going on a date with him but once she did, they knew it was meant to be.

She would get pregnant with Bronny James while still a teenager and would go on to have two more children; Bryce Maximus and Zhuri. For 2 decades now, the two have been together, with them having tied the knot over the course of a 3-day event in September of 2013 in San Diego.

Allen Iverson could’ve had a similar lifestyle to LeBron James

Like LeBron James, Allen Iverson met his future wife, Tawanna, while in high school. And just like the Akron native, AI and Tawanna attended rival high schools in Virginia. They would date for a majority of their high school days and while Iverson was at Georgetown.

After having been in the league for 5 years, they would get married to one another in 2001. They already had 2 children at the time and over the course of their marriage, would have a total of 5. Unfortunately, their story doesn’t have a happily ever after.

Tawanna would file for divorce in 2009 but AI reportedly begged for her to rescind it and she did. She would however, go on to file for divorce once again just a few months later. She would accuse the ‘01 MVP of not paying child support during the proceedings.

Tawanna would walk away with $3 million as a part of the settlement. She would also receive an unknown percentage of his Reebok endorsement deals along with the money for child support for all 5 of their children.

Allen and Tawanna’s marriage got off to a rocky start

There were signs of trouble from the get-go as merely a year into the marriage, it was reported that Allen Iverson kicked his unclothed wife out of their house. Upon finding her at a relative’s house, he showed up unannounced with an unregistered gun.

He would also indulge in infidelity repeatedly, even having an affair with the mother of Rapper Nas’s child. He would go on to blame the fast-paced lifestyle an NBA star lives for all of the cheating scandals.

