“Almost every game someone tries recruiting me to their team”: Bradley Beal hilariously reveals that players around the league try to pull him away from the Wizards

Bradley Beal admitted that players across the league approach him nearly every single game about playing with them on their team.

Bradley Beal has generated a ton of buzz these past two offseason regarding his future with the Washington Wizards. With them continually either missing the Playoffs or getting booted from it in the first round on a consistent basis ever since John Wall got injured and subsequently traded, fans believed it was only a matter of time before Beal requested a trade.

Fortunately for Wizards fans, Bradley Beal, like Damian Lillard recently, doubled down on his commitment to stay in the US capital for the foreseeable future. The offseason that they had this past year must have been a factor that played into him staying put.

Also read: “Kevin Durant is somebody I looked up to growing up”: Jayson Tatum talks about dominating for the Celtics and shows love to the Nets superstar

In a piece for Kevin O’Connor, Beal revealed that he was excited for the upcoming season due to the depth that they have on their roster now. “It was just me and Russ before. Now we have so many guys who can be versatile with the game,” said the All-NBA talent.

Bradley Beal says players tried to recruit him every other game.

Bradley Beal has, at times, displayed poor language when on the floor. This has especially been prevalent these past two seasons. So, it should be expected that superstars in need of a player of Beal’s caliber on their roster would try to capitalize on a supposed ‘disgruntled’ Brad Beal.

In this same article for The Ringer’s KOC, Beal revealed that players have tried to recruit him to their team almost every single game. “Almost every game we play, someone says something.”

Bradley Beal opens up about players recruiting him “Almost every game we play, someone says something” 😅 (Via @KevinOConnorNBA ) pic.twitter.com/Xt7cWCemYc — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 20, 2021

Also read: “Need another 50 ball from Damian Lillard tomorrow”: When the Blazers superstar dropped 61 points after Carmelo Anthony asked for 50

Players recruiting other players to help build a stronger team isn’t something new in the NBA. Draymond Green famously got hold of Kevin Durant after their Game 7 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dwyane Wade brought over LeBron James and Chris Bosh to Miami, and many more such instances have occurred in the league.