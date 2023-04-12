“America, Don’t Be Fooled By East Playoffs”: Charles Barkley Claims Bucks, Celtics, And Sixers Will Result In Boring First Rounds

The postseason is officially underway as the play-in tournament saw the 7 and 8 seeds from the Western and Eastern Conference battle it out for the 7th seed in their respective conferences. The Atlanta Hawks, with Clint Capela controlling the glass, defeated the Miami Heat to set themselves up for a first round series against the Boston Celtics.

Jimmy Butler, who was incredibly confident in his abilities to win this one game, shot 6-18 from the field in the loss to the Hawks. The Heat will now get one last chance to sneak into the Playoffs as the 8th seed, facing off against the winner of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls.

With just one more matchup yet to be decided in the Eastern Conference, Charles Barkley seems to be a bit turned off by the series that lie ahead. He took to ‘Inside the NBA’ to reveal why.

Also read: “I Was Stupider Than Michael Jordan”: Charles Barkley Revealed His Relationship With Nike Executive, Howard White

Charles Barkley on the Eastern Conference first round series

Charles Barkley bet $1 billion on the Atlanta Hawks to lose against the Miami Heat. The Hawks ended up embarrassing the Heat and if it weren’t for Kyle Lowry turning the clock back with a 6-9 performance from beyond the arc, the Heat would’ve lost by a lot more.

Barkley would then go on to hilariously tell America that they shouldn’t be fooled into watching the Eastern Conference Playoffs. His reasoning behind this was that the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Boston Celtics are leaps and bounds ahead of their first round matchup.

Barkley tells viewers not to bother watching three of the Eastern Conference first round series on TNT’s pregame show pic.twitter.com/SsxE9w8c3P — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 12, 2023

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks matchup seems to be the only series that is intriguing to Chuck.

The difference in games back between the 3rd and the 6th seed is 9 games and the difference gets even wider when you compare the 2nd and 7th seed, which is 16 games. So perhaps Barkley’s view on the East is warranted.

Also read: Despite $200,000,000 Deal Collapsing, Charles Barkley Defends LIV Golf and Drills into the PGA For Unwarranted Derision