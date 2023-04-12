HomeSearch

“America, Don’t Be Fooled By East Playoffs”: Charles Barkley Claims Bucks, Celtics, And Sixers Will Result In Boring First Rounds

Samir Mehdi
|Published 12/04/2023

Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Charles Barkley
Credit: USA Today Sports

The postseason is officially underway as the play-in tournament saw the 7 and 8 seeds from the Western and Eastern Conference battle it out for the 7th seed in their respective conferences. The Atlanta Hawks, with Clint Capela controlling the glass, defeated the Miami Heat to set themselves up for a first round series against the Boston Celtics.

Jimmy Butler, who was incredibly confident in his abilities to win this one game, shot 6-18 from the field in the loss to the Hawks. The Heat will now get one last chance to sneak into the Playoffs as the 8th seed, facing off against the winner of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls.

With just one more matchup yet to be decided in the Eastern Conference, Charles Barkley seems to be a bit turned off by the series that lie ahead. He took to ‘Inside the NBA’ to reveal why.

Charles Barkley on the Eastern Conference first round series

Charles Barkley bet $1 billion on the Atlanta Hawks to lose against the Miami Heat. The Hawks ended up embarrassing the Heat and if it weren’t for Kyle Lowry turning the clock back with a 6-9 performance from beyond the arc, the Heat would’ve lost by a lot more.

Barkley would then go on to hilariously tell America that they shouldn’t be fooled into watching the Eastern Conference Playoffs. His reasoning behind this was that the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Boston Celtics are leaps and bounds ahead of their first round matchup.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks matchup seems to be the only series that is intriguing to Chuck.

The difference in games back between the 3rd and the 6th seed is 9 games and the difference gets even wider when you compare the 2nd and 7th seed, which is 16 games. So perhaps Barkley’s view on the East is warranted.

Samir Mehdi is an NBA Editor at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

