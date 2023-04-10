Despite $200,000,000 Deal Collapsing, Charles Barkley Defends LIV Golf and Drills into the PGA For Unwarranted Derision  

There is something about Charles Barkley and speaking up for things that sit right with us. It doesn’t matter if the cause or in this case, the organization he is giving the voice to, is in the green. It is a fact that Charles will speak his mind and say anything and everything.

Just take the example of the recently concluded Masters tournament, of course, Charles, who is an avid golfer had something to say. And it wasn’t just any take on the tournament but rather how he hated the PGA for taking low blows on players and ambassadors of golf who are now on the other side of the pond.

That being, LIV Golf. The organization aims to take on the PGA tour and also threatens to disrupt the golf world. Naturally, the good folks at PGA aren’t very happy about it.

But Charles Barkley’s gripe is with the fact that PGA isn’t graceful in competition, instead, they are very much acting in cowardice.

Charles Barkley goes off on PGA Tour for unwarranted derision of LIV Golf and its members

Speaking with Ernie Johnson on the Steam Room podcast, the two had time to discuss the ongoing Masters and Charles Barkley took to talk about the people at PGA not being so friendly.



In particular, he took offense to the fact that Phil Mickelson, one of the game’s greatest players was being mocked. He had this to say about him, “Phil Mickelson’s been the second-greatest thing in golf in the last 30 years. Probably been the best ambassador of golf in the last 30 years.”

And Barkley then gives his own view of the situation, “Hey, man those guys went to LIV, I wish them nothing but the best, that should be the PGA Tour.”

He goes on to add that he wishes someone from LIV would go on to win the Masters. Unfortunately for Charles that didn’t pan out.

Charles Barkley’s LIV Golf deal collapsed, it was worth well over $200,000,000

Charles despite his LIV Golf deal not panning out didn’t actually think about the implications of his own story not working out. Instead, he went to bat for them.

Barkley is the kind of guy who simply wants to be around. Charles doesn’t really care about the fact that he left an absurd $200 million on the table.

He cares about the fact that the people on PGA Tour aren’t acting like good sports. They are quite sullen about it and it shows.