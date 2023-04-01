Amid $30 Million Lawsuit Confusion, LeBron James Hilariously Accusing Dwayne Johnson of Stalking Resurfaces

LeBron James is easily the most recognizable NBA superstar today. The King is by far the best player in the modern era of the league and has a massive fan base that follows him religiously. To the point, where it even gets a little creepy.

In this day and age, there are times when so-called “superfans” tend to go a little overboard. Whether it’s standing outside a player’s house, hounding them for autographs, or the usual, following them around relentlessly. All of which, LeBron has faced in the past.

Well, back in 2018, the four-time NBA Champion faced a similar issue. He was being followed around in a mall by someone who eerily looked like a high school version of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

LeBron James once jokingly accused Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson of stalking him in a mall

Stalking is an issue that many celebrities and athletes face nowadays. There are always fans that want to catch a glimpse of their favorite superstars.

This was the case when in 2018, LeBron James realized he was being followed around in a mall. So, what did King James do? Well, he took a picture of his stalker, and what he saw left him surprised.

In a hilarious turn of events, the stalker in question just so happened to look like Dwayne Johnson. Something that LeBron pointed out when he tagged The Rock on an Instagram post. A post, where playfully accused the former WWE superstar of having his “high school self” stalk him.

Luckily, it was just a case of mistaken identity. Something Johnson has gotten used to as of 2023, considering he was recently “sued” for $30 million.

Dwayne Johnson is involved in a confusing $30 million lawsuit

LeBron James mistaking a fan for him is the least of Dwayne Johnson’s problems as of 2023. After all, The Rock has seen his name being involved in a massive $30 million lawsuit. A pair of piracy companies, being run by another “Dwayne Johnson” is being sued by the likes of Netflix, Disney, Apple, Paramount, and Warner Bros.

Disney, and almost every other major studio, banded together to sue Dwayne Johnson (not that one), the owner of multiple pirate websites that illegally shared thousands of programs, and was rewarded with a $30 million judgment. https://t.co/bVIWnDB1DV — GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT (@GFRobot) March 28, 2023

It was big news and one that ended with a big settlement. Safe to say, The Rock would take “stalking” King James over being sued for millions of dollars any day of the week.