Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million net worth was in danger when sued for assault by ‘dirty liar’ ex-girlfriend

An ex-girlfriend filed false lawsuits for assault and emotional trauma against NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal

Being in the NBA gets players a shot at fame and success. It is up to them to utilize their opportunity to the max potential and make the best of their chance. Superstars in the NBA know precisely how to do the same. The best example of the same is Shaquille O’Neal.

During his time in the NBA, Shaq earned a stellar image due to his incredible basketball skills and nature of giving back to the community. He was a worldwide icon, known for his dominant presence on the court and his dynamic nature off the same.

However, Shaq wasn’t a perfect guy. There have been quite some lawsuits against them. One of them was filed by his ex-girlfriend, Vannesa Lopez, in 2011. She claimed Shaq had assaulted her and that he and his sisters were emotionally abusing her.

Shaquille O’Neal was acquitted in the case, ex-girlfriend found to be a ‘dirty liar’

Having a tremendous amount of money means more people will be after you for a slice of the pie. Shaq, who had amassed a whopping $292 million from his NBA career earnings, was sure to be a target of the same.

In 2011, his ex Vanessa Lopez filed a lawsuit against Shaq, accusing him of assault and inflicting emotional distress.

After two years in court, the judge dismissed the charges. After seeing the entire proceedings, the judge found several discrepancies in the statements issued by the ex-girlfriend.