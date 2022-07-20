Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million net worth was in danger when sued for assault by ‘dirty liar’ ex-girlfriend

Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million net worth was in danger when sued for assault by ‘dirty liar’ ex-girlfriend
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
"Michael Schumacher bringing joy to millions of us!"- Former Ferrari boss honors $900 million net worth legend in hometown ceremony
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million net worth was in danger when sued for assault by ‘dirty liar’ ex-girlfriend
Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million net worth was in danger when sued for assault by ‘dirty liar’ ex-girlfriend

An ex-girlfriend filed false lawsuits for assault and emotional trauma against NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal …