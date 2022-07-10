Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry was sued for $10 million for gutting and devaluing a company of its rightful earnings

Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry have successfully raised a family and several businesses, but once, Ayesha was sued for $10 million for gutting a company.

Curry is currently enjoying the spoils of the offseason. He’s a four-time NBA champ now, and he finally captured his first Finals MVP. Life couldn’t be better for Curry.

After two seasons of losing and staying out of the playoffs, the Warriors finally made it back to where they belonged. During Curry and Thompson’s heyday, they made the Finals five straight years.

In that fifth Final, Klay Thompson got injured, and that’s when everything went downhill. Thompson was out the entire next year, and Curry and Draymond were injured for various parts of the season. The Warriors finished with the worst record in the West.

The season after, Curry did everything he could to get the Warriors into the playoffs, but ultimately they missed the play-in. This year, he finally got his running mate back and they won the title again.

Stephen Curry is the first player to earned the 99 overall since LeBron James in 2K14. pic.twitter.com/ASEuCnITXs — Johnson White  (@JohnsonWhiteNBA) July 5, 2022

Also Read: “Cam Newton gotta let me know what it’s like to dunk!”: Steph Curry couldn’t fathom Panthers QB’s dunking touchdown against Falcons

Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry was sued for $10 million

While the Curry family has a lot of success to their name, they were once faced with a pretty tough task. Ayesha Curry was sued for $10 million by Flutie Entertainment in 2020. Flutie is a celebrity branding company that once had a professional relationship with Curry’s wife.

The lawsuit was focused on how Ayesha Curry mistreated the company after terminating her relationship with them. The suit said that after things had ended she had “denied the company its share of proceeds from the businesses, deliberately slowed down new enterprises, took away a top employee and essentially gutted and devalued Flutie Entertainment’s interests.”

The suit also mentioned how in May 2019 Flutie had done major work with Homemade where Ayesha would offer home meal kits along with other kitchen and lifestyle products, and Yardie Girl. However, following the end of their relationship, the lawsuit claimed that Curry refused to move forward with the projects denying Flutie its share in them.

The lawsuit sought $10 million and wanted a ruling that confirmed Flutie’s stake in Homemade and Yardie Girl.

Robert Flutie who owns Flutie Entertainment is suing Ayesha Curry for $10M, a 50% interest in Ayesha’s Yardie Girl production company & he’s demanding a stake in her homemade brand. Flutie claims he made Ayesha Curry into the “modern day version of Martha Stewart or Rachel Ray” pic.twitter.com/T5dsLyYUPV — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) April 15, 2020

Also Read: “Never wear LeBron James shoes around Paul Pierce!”: Wizards stars reveal ‘The Truth’ would get irritated with seeing Lakers star’s kicks in his locker room