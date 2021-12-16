“It’s beyond stupid that Nikola Jokic is not in the MVP race”: Zach Lowe believes the Joker belongs in the conversation alongside Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant

ESPN’s Zach Lowe finds it blasphemous that Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is not a part of the MVP conversation this year.

With two months into the season, the race for the MVP is already getting heated up. The latest to join the conversation amongst Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant is Nikola Jokic. Senior NBA writer Zach Lowe didn’t like the disrespect meted out to the Joker.

The Nugget center has been putting up some mind-boggling stats recently. Jokic is currently averaging 26.5 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 7.3 APG, and 1.3 SPG on a 58.4% shooting from the field. The Serbian superstar is playing without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. on the roster.

The reigning MVP has recorded 5 triple-doubles this season so far. The Joker recently passed Larry Bird on the all-time triple-doubles list, recording his 60th career triple-double at age twenty-six. The Joker has kept the Nuggets just above +500 and are currently the 8th seed in the western conference.

As Zach made an aggressive case for Jokic, co-panelists Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins sat in complete amusement. The two former Cavs players seemed flabbergasted with Zach’s comments.

Zach Lowe makes a case for Nikola Jokic in the MVP race.

The MVP conversation is one of the most subjective arguments to have. Since 75-years of the league’s existence, there has only been one unanimous MVP in Stephen Curry. Thus, making it a never-ending conversation.

The argument has mainly persisted on individual statistics versus a team’s overall winning record. Recently, ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe couldn’t fathom Jokic’s name not being in the conversation alongside Curry and Durant.

“It’s beyond stupid that we frame this as a two-man race like Jokic is averaging 26.5 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 58% shooting, and 66% on two’s. Pick any advanced stats you want, he leads the NBA in every single one. He’s on pace for the highest player efficient rating ever. The Nuggets with Jokic on the floor +14 on 100 possessions, when Jokic on the bench -16. With Jokic on the floor, the Nuggets are basically the best team ever, and off the floor basically the worst team ever.”

According to Zach, the only reason the Joker is not in the conversation is that the Nuggets have a 14-13 record and are not a top-four seed. The analyst would even go on to include Giannis in the conversation. However, co-panelists on the show Jefferson and Perkins seemed flabbergasted with Zach’s take.

Though Zach made an aggressive case for Jokic in the MVP conversation, he placed him at the third position behind Curry and Durant.