“If you’re not having those conversations, then you’re not trying”: Stephen Curry talks about discussing a Ben Simmons trade with Bob Myers and the Warriors’ front office

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry reveals he had a conversation with Bob Myers and the front office regarding trading for a star

This offseason has not been an ideal one for Ben Simmons. As soon as the season ended, the Sixers were entertaining trade offers for the 6’10 guard. However, due to their high asking price, a lot of teams pulled out of any deal, and the ones interested did not appeal to the Sixers.

Out of the interested teams, one was Golden State Warriors as well. After Stephen A initially suggested it, the trade actually was thought about by the Warriors front office. However, the Sixers were demanding too much in return, and the Warriors shut down those talks. Recently, Stephen Curry was on “Brother From Another”. There he was asked about trading for another star, and indirectly Ben Simmons. Curry hit us all up with a very cryptic answer.

Stephen Curry gives a cryptic reply on trading for Ben Simmons

Golden State Warriors would soon have a key piece back, after 2 years of being sidelined with injuries. Klay Thompson is expected to make his return back on the court by the end of the year. With Klay back, the Warriors would be as healthy as they have been in a long time and actually stand a chance at competing for the grand prize.

Stephen Curry, on the show, was asked whether he has spoken to the Warriors’ front office about a potential trade for Simmons or another star. Curry replied and said,

“If you’re not having those conversations, then you’re not trying. Let’s put it that way.”

With the recent Andrew Wiggins situation, the Warriors may be willing to trade him more than they have ever been. If Wiggins doesn’t get vaccinated soon enough, he would be unable to play any of the Warriors’ home games. Trading Wiggins for Ben Simmons may not be the worst trade. However, the Warriors need to make sure they don’t trade away any future assets as well. The young talents have a ton of potential. The front office would think multiple times before talking about trading them.