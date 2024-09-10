Savannah James Couldn’t Forge an Identity Outside of Being LeBron James’ Wife Until She Became Selfish with Her Time

Savannah James is often referred to as LeBron James’ wife or the mother of Bryce James and Bronny James. However, she has steadily started to express her individuality more prominently in recent years. She has utilized her Everbody’s Crazy podcast to showcase her identity and put her own perspective out there instead of just living in the shadows of her husband and her kids.

During the season finale of the pod, a mother of two grown-ups called into the show and wondered if she deserved to have some time for herself away from the kids. In response, Savannah acknowledged that she has also struggled with a similar situation in the past as a mother and a wife.

As someone who became a mother by the age of 19, she had to bear the difficult responsibilities of motherhood early on and lost a lot of her youth in raising her sons Bronny and Bryce.

However, before her kids became adults, she understood that she needed to allot some moments for herself as she was more than a mother. Savannah said,

“It wasn’t just my kids, it was my husband, I felt like I didn’t have an identity outside of that.. I started my family really young and put on my time and energy there. I was too wrapped up in just being their mom.”

“My cup for myself was half empty… So I had to really go on a journey on finding out who Savannah was outside of Bronny and Bryce..”

The 38-year-old confessed that she had to become a little selfish to make time for herself. Therefore, she started going on solo weekend getaways, entrusting her children to care for themselves. She also took some time off to really realize her individuality as a person, to experience life outside of her family duties.

When the caller asked how she managed to have a life outside of her children, Savannah added,

“I hate to say it like it this, but just be selfish with my time…I was living in Ohio, so what I would do is I would go out of town for a weekend by myself. I was like, ‘Those kids they will be alright and I’ll see y’all when I get back.’”

While raising three children took its toll, Savannah found comfort in her daughter, Zhuri James. She couldn’t be a role model to her boys, Bryce and Bronny, but could fulfill that role with her 9-year-old daughter, Zhuri. Thanks to Zhuri, she rediscovered the joy of motherhood.

During an episode on her pod in August, she stated,

“I had a daughter for my third child and it put a lot of things into perspective for me. I just wanted to be her role model.”

Zhuri and Savannah are often seen vibing with each other on TikTok.

At any rate, Mrs. James has done a wonderful job of holding her family together by herself as her husband is on almost year-long NBA duties.

However, she has also learned that her own life is not just limited to her family. As her children get older, she will find more time for herself, a break she deserves like any caring mother.