Amidst Michael Jordan Comparisons, Clip of Sophomore Anthony Edwards Taunting Stephen Curry Resurfaces: “Hey Steph, I Might Get 50!”

Anthony Edwards was one of the best young talents in the league during the course of his rookie season. Despite averaging just under 20 points per game, the Minnesota Timberwolves Guard didn’t win the Rookie of the Year honors. In his sophomore campaign, Edwards blossomed into a premier Guard. During that 2021-2022 season, ANT was getting buckets on some of the best defenders in the league and looked ready to co-lead the Wolves alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. The 6-foot-4 SG had several memorable moments from his second professional campaign. However, none was as iconic as the time when he warned Stephen Curry that he would be going off for a 50-point explosion. Amid the comparisons to Michael Jordan, the clip from the Wolves-Warriors contest has resurfaced on social media.

Over the past few years, Anthony Edwards has received several comparisons to some of the most elite players in league history. Very recently, a clip went viral on Twitter that displayed an uncanny resemblance to Michael Jordan in his style of play. Amidst the MJ-Ant video going viral, another old clip of the latter taunting Stephen Curry from his sophomore campaign has resurfaced on social media.

Anthony Edwards trash-talked Stephen Curry but ended up losing the contest

During the Warriors-Wolves contest on 11th November 2021, Anthony Edwards was having a field day. Coming off a 27-point game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Edwards picked up right where he left off. Displaying his deep offensive arsenal, Edwards used numerous ways to get buckets on the GSW’s defense.

Upon reaching the 40-point mark is when Ant-Man became cocky. Getting Steph Curry’s attention, the 20-year-old warned that he’d be reaching the 50-point milestone. As seen in Bleacher Report’s Instagram post, the athletic youngster can be seen saying, “Hey Steph, I might get 50.”

Unfortunately, Edwards couldn’t lodge his first 50-point game. He finished the night with 48 points on an impressive 59.3/53.8/75 shooting split. Eventually, Curry had the final laugh. Thanks to Andrew Wiggins’ 35-point outburst, Steve Kerr and co. grabbed a 123-110 win.

Even though he couldn’t exactly back up his trash talk, scoring 48 points was pretty magnificent in itself. Following this outing at the Chase Center, Edwards saw a boost in his confidence that he is benefitting from today.

Steve Kerr appoints Edwards as “the guy” for Team USA

Anthony Edwards has been in absolutely terrific form. After getting selected to his first All-Star Game, this past campaign, the Wolves’ combo guard has been lighting it up on the international stage.

Leading a star-studded Team USA, Anthony’s performance was crucial as Steve Kerr’s boys won all five of their exhibition games. Averaging 18.8 points in these contests, which included a 34-point outburst against Germany, Edwards has solidified himself as the go-to guy for the team. Coach Kerr even revealed that he expected Ant to lead Team USA.