6’4 Anthony Edwards Team USA Successes Leads To ‘Eerie’ Michael Jordan Similarities Video

As always, Team USA has sent a top-notch group of players for the FIBA World Cup. Out of the talented bunch of All-Stars on the roster, Anthony Edwards established himself as the go-to guy during the five exhibition games that they played to prepare for the prestigious tournament. Standing at 6-foot-4, the Minnesota Timberwolves star has been compared to some of the greatest Guards in league history. A recent video that went viral on social media displayed the similarities in Edwards and Michael Jordan’s playing styles.

Michael Jordan has two sons – Marcus and Jeffrey – and neither plays basketball professionally. Thus, over the past few years, fans have been making wild assumptions that Anthony Edwards is also the Chicago Bulls legend’s offspring. According to the rumors, not only do the two have similar styles of play but they also share similar facial characteristics. However, these allegations are merely rumors. MJ and Edwards are not related in any way.

A video showcases similarities between Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan

@The_Barftender recently shared a video on Twitter that displays the similarities between Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan’s games. From hitting fadeaway shots, driving past opponents, finishing in traffic, vicious slam dunks, and athleticism, to their defensive presence, the clip displaying the comparisons was quite spooky.

Ant has been spectacular in representing his nation. Despite the roster consisting of the likes of All-Stars such as Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Tyrese Haliburton, Edwards has assumed the leadership role. In all of Team USA’s five exhibition game wins, the 22-year-old was impressive. Leading the team with 18.8 points per game, Ant-Man also went off for a 34-point explosion in the final contest against Germany.

Several pundits and other basketball personalities have been praising the youngster. While there are analysts who claim that the combo guard could be a frontrunner to win the Most Valuable Player honors next year, Erik Spoelstra took things up a notch. The Miami Heat coach compared Edwards’ game to that of Dwayne Wade’s.

Ant wanted to play for Team USA because of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

Anthony Edwards was the last name on the Team USA roster who committed to representing the nation in the FIBA World Cup. While some players feel patriotic towards their country, the only reason why Ant decided to suit up for Team USA was because some of his idols did so.

As seen in the Hoop Central tweet above, seeing Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan suit up for their nation, Edwards decided to join Stever Kerr and co. With merely a day remaining for the tournament to kickstart, Anthony Edwards will be crucial as Team USA hopes to win gold.