Amidst Shaquille O’Neal Picking Ben Simmons For ‘Most Improved’, Former Lakers Star Wants The Internet To ‘Shut Up’ About The Nets Forward

Every personality from the basketball world seems to be having some or the other remark regarding Ben Simmons. Matt Barnes was the latest person who was asked to comment about the Brooklyn Nets star. The former Los Angeles Lakers player is almost infamous now for being a harsh critic. However, when talking to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson about Simmons, Barnes urged the internet to put an end to all the mockery.

Merely a few days before Matt Barnes came to Ben Simmons’ defense, Shaquille O’Neal also displayed his faith in the Aussie guard. Answering a few questions for NBA 2K, Shaq gave his predictions for the recipients of the Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Most Improved Player. Quite surprisingly, the TNT analyst selected Simmons to be his pick to win the final laurel.

Matt Barnes wants the internet to stop trolling Ben Simmons

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson asked Matt Barnes to talk about the hatred that Ben Simmons has been receiving. Robinson wanted to know whether or not Simmons averaging 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists would be good enough to get the trolls off his back. Beginning to talk about the three-time All-Star’s struggles, Barnes said that the former has proven to be a “walking triple-double” previously. Hence, averaging anywhere between 15-17 points and 8-9 rebounds should be enough to keep the naysayers shut.

“I feel that everything with Ben Simmons is mental. I mean, this guy has shown his talent before and I think he’s struggled with all the outside noise. So if he’s healthy, he’s a walking triple-double or right around a triple-double. So he’s never been a huge scorer; but like you said if he can get anywhere between 15 to 17 [points] and normally 8 and 9 [rebounds]? I hope they DO shut up,” Barnes said.

Ever since the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Ben Simmons has been criticized for his lackluster outing. Things became so bad that Philly fans literally drove him out of the city.

After missing the entirety of the 2021-2022 campaign, the 2018 Rookie of the Year did suit up for 42 games in 2022-23. Representing the Brooklyn Nets, the 6ft 10” star recorded an underwhelming 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.

However, as the 2023-2024 campaign begins, Simmons is looking pretty decent. In four preseason games so far, the two-time All-Defensive player has put up 6.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7 assists in the limited minutes.

Simmons’ injuries over the past few years

Even though the team listed the reason behind his being sidelined as a “back injury”, it is pretty evident that Ben Simmons also sat out for the entire 2021-2022 season due to mental health problems. The man reached his boiling point and didn’t mind paying more than $360,000 as a fine for missing every game.

Despite averaging career lows in points, rebounds, and assists, Simmons had finally resumed playing for the Nets. Unfortunately, midway into this past campaign, a nerve impingement in his back caused him to sit out for the remainder of the campaign.

Entering the upcoming season, Simmons made it clear that he had fully recovered and was ready to take on the court.

Ben Simmons is looking much more comfortable with the rock in his hands and his on-court demeanor suggests that he’s confident. If the former LSU Tiger does manage to play the perfect supporting role to Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, the Nets will be a team to keep an eye out for.