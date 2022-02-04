“With the 10th pick in the 2011 Draft, the Sacramento Kings don’t select me!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson reveals why he always puts his best foot forward against the Kings

Warriors’ Klay Thompson shot a season-high 7 triples against the Sacramento Kings, talks about why he always lights them up

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Sacramento Kings tonight. Unlike their last home game, the Splash Brothers were in on the action from the get-go today. Picking up where they left off in the fourth against the Nets, the Splash Brothers went for 16 points on perfect 5/5 shooting.

While Stephen Curry slowed down a little in the 2nd, Klay Thompson continued to be a flamethrower. He went on to go perfect from the field till his 7th field goal and then finished the first half with 20 points, on 6/8 shooting from the deep. He finished the game with 23 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists while shooting 7/9 from the deep.

Also Read: “Klay Thompson chose to become ‘Wet-Fire’ to cross Kobe Bryant!”: Warriors’ star crosses the Mamba on the all-time 3-pointers made list, drops 6 triples in the first half against the Kings

This is the most triples Klay has made since his return from the injuries. Along with shooting the ball well, Klay was also making plays for his teammates, which makes him even deadlier.

“People don’t forget”: Klay Thompson on being passed up by the Kings in the 2011 Draft

Everyone in the world has something they’d like to prove or some chip on their shoulder that keeps them moving forward. While Klay was about to return, him getting snubbed from the NBA 75 team provided him a chip, he had another one on his shoulder tonight. After the game, Klay was asked what brings out the best of him when he plays against the Kings.

Klay laughed and said,

“Hey man, 2011 NBA Draft. With the 10th pick, the Sacramento Kings don’t select me. So, people don’t forget!”

Klay hasn’t forgotten the Kings passed him up in the 2011 draft 😲 pic.twitter.com/jcQPAcQuFZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2022

Klay has always put his best foot forward against the Dubs’ California neighbors. He also recorded the NBA record for the most points in a quarter(37) against them.

Still can’t believe Klay Thompson did this on 100% efficiency pic.twitter.com/nVr59SCcRI — 8TheGOAT24 (@24IamTheGOAT8) February 2, 2022

Also Read: “Trae Young, tell me who’s your twinkie dealer!”: Chuck and Shaq get bizarre with the Hawks’ All-Star after an impressive win over the Suns

Well, it’s safe to say that the Kings, who drafted Jimmer Fredette, would be regretting their decision, and Klay rubs salt in the wounds every times he faces off against them.