“Michael Jordan, Apologize on National Television!”: Isiah Thomas Asks Bulls Legend to ‘Man Up’ And Settle Things For Good

If you’ve watched basketball for more than 3–4 years, you already know something about probably the biggest beef in the NBA. That is between two of the game’s greatest ever, Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas.

Although they never reconciled even after the end of their respective careers, it all got reignited in 2020 when ‘The Last Dance’ came out.

In the documentary, which primarily focused on MJ’s career, ‘His Airness’ decided to call Zeke, an “a*#hole” for what he did in 1991 after the Bulls defeated his Pistons for the first time in the Playoffs.

Now, Thomas claims that Jordan has been feeling guilty about it since the Netflix documentary after their beef blew up. The Bad Boy Pistons leader recently said that he [Michael Jordan] should “man up” and “apologize on national television”. It’s only fair.

Isiah Thomas asks Michael Jordan to apologize on national television

In a preview to the interview with the 2x NBA champion and arguably the greatest-most underrated point guard of all time, All The Smoke dropped a clip recently that provides some new insights into the famous feud and the things that followed.

Thomas claims MJ has tried apologizing through other people but feels he should man up and apologize on national television if really wants to squash the feud for good. Watch it in the following embed.

It might be true that MJ could have asked Magic Johnson to amend things with Zeke, which is why the Lakers’ legend said his piece in his appearance on All The Smoke last time.

Thomas is making sense of it

If you watched the whole clip, you would have heard the part where Isiah tells how even after the handshake-snub incident MJ voted for him for NBPA president.

Stephen Jackson then says we’ve seen them enjoying some All-Star games together after the incident. So, if there wasn’t actually as much animosity between the two as they showed in the “documentary”, probably just to hype it, there shouldn’t be a quarrel.

Not at least when the parties involved are all above 60 and are also some of the greatest athletes of all time. We are not here forever, are we? Let us all squash our feuds and make this world a better place.