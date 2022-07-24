Basketball

“Not Much Has Changed With Kevin Durant”: Peyton Manning doesn’t let go of his 2017 ESPYs performance amidst Nets’ star’s drama

"Not Much Has Changed With Kevin Durant": Peyton Manning doesn't let go of his 2017 ESPYs performance amidst Nets' star's drama
Jayanth Gorantla

Previous Article
"How did she do it? How did she fool everyone?" - Chael Sonnen justifies why Ronda Rousey Success in UFC is not considered as one of "The Most Prominent Career in MMA Community"
Next Article
"Patrick Mahomes, Trey Lance, both of them are great, they light skinned": Charvarius Ward hilariously compares $500 million Chiefs star to 49ers sophomore
NBA Latest Post
"Not Much Has Changed With Kevin Durant": Peyton Manning doesn't let go of his 2017 ESPYs performance amidst Nets' star's drama
“Not Much Has Changed With Kevin Durant”: Peyton Manning doesn’t let go of his 2017 ESPYs performance amidst Nets’ star’s drama

On a FaceTime call with Steph Curry, Peyton Manning shares a joke at Kevin Durant’s…

NFL Latest News
"Patrick Mahomes, Trey Lance, both of them are great, they light skinned": Charvarius Ward hilariously compares $500 million Chiefs star to 49ers sophomore
“Patrick Mahomes, Trey Lance, both of them are great, they light skinned”: Charvarius Ward hilariously compares $500 million Chiefs star to 49ers sophomore

The similarity that came to Charvarius Ward’s mind between Trey Lance and Patrick Mahomes is…