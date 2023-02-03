HomeSearch

“And the S**t Show Continues”: NBA Twitter Reacts to 6ft 7″ Luka Doncic Heading Back to Locker Room With Apparent Heel Injury

Adit Pujari
|Published 03/02/2023

Feb 2, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks, who have only stayed afloat this season because of their superstar, are in even more trouble. Luka Doncic is hurt and likely out for a while. The star left for the locker room while the team was still playing the New Orleans Pelicans. Though the Pelicans lost, this came has come at quite a cost for Dallas.

The injury occurred in the third quarter when Luka Doncic drove to the rim. The collision with Jonas Valanciunas  The impact visibly shook the 6ft 7″ guard. He was seen clutching his ankle in pain. At first, Luka shook it off and continued to play.

Though he played a few more minutes, he was clearly not in a good shape. Doncic finally signaled to Jason Kidd and left for the locker room.

NBA Twitter reacted to Luka Doncic leaving the game

Though Doncic’s injury doesn’t seem too serious at the moment, there is still a lot of concern for the star. Especially amongst the fans who love watching the Mavs youngster. Luka has had a dreamy season until now. He has shown the league how capable he is of dominating every defense.

For his fans, the injury must be anxiety-inducing. Even more so because the Mavericks are clearly a sub-par team without Luka.

Mavericks barely won after Luka left the game

When Luka left for the locker room, the scorecard read 84-57 in Dallas’s favor. But by the end of the fourth quarter, the Pelicans had managed to cut the lead down to just 5 points.

Apart from Luka Doncic, the entire team clearly struggled to find their groove the entire game. Even Spencer Dinwiddie, who registered 21 points in the game, shot just 21.1% from the field. This is concerning for Jason Kidd. He cannot solely rely on Luka to win him games. The Mavericks desperately need depth.

