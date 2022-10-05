“Game On the Line, Stephen Curry to Take the Last Shot?!”: Skip Bayless Left Baffled as NBA GMs Trust the 2022 FMVP in the Clutch

In the recent 2022 NBA GMs’ survey, GSW’s Stephen Curry was the one name that was brought up quite a few times.

Like every year, the NBA has released the response to their 50-question survey answered by all the 30 General Managers. Unlike the previous few years, this season, Stephen Curry has received a lot of love from GMs.

Steph Curry was the leading vote-getter in several categories on the NBA App GM Survey

Steph has had one spectacular campaign this past season. Averaging a staggering 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, Curry was selected to his 8th All-Star Game and 8th All-NBA Team. In the postseason is where the Chef displayed his class. Putting up 27.4/5.2/5.9 in the playoffs, the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter led the Warriors to their 6th finals appearance since 2015.

Further, the shifty guard put up a historic 31.2/6/5 in the 2022 NBA Finals to help bring the Larry O’Brien trophy to the Bay Area for the fourth time in his reign and lifted the coveted Finals MVP hardware for the first time ever.

According to the recently-released survey, Steph is expected to have an outing better than the one he had the past regular season.

Stephen Curry selected as the player to be taking the shot with the game on the line

Receiving 55% of the votes, the 2-time MVP was selected as the player that GMs would want to shoot the ball with the “game on the line”.

In terms of efficiency, the 2021-2022 season wasn’t anything incredible for a player of the caliber of Curry. The Baby-Faced Assassin shot an underwhelming 43.7% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc (career-worsts).

However, Curry busted the myth that he can’t perform in the clutch.

On several occasions in the past season, especially in the playoffs where it mattered the most, we witnessed the 3-point GOAT take matters into his own hand and perform exceptionally well in the dying minutes of the game.

Hence, even though the stats might be depicting something else, they could be misleading in this aspect.

Skip Bayless disagrees with NBA GMs

Skip Bayless, who has popularly been known for hating on LeBron James, has been throwing shade on Steph all summer long. Initially, the 70-year-old would go to any extent to prove why the former Davidson Wildcat didn’t belong in the top 10 conversations.

Now, the “UNDISPUTED” analyst expressed his displeasure with the executives voting for Curry as the player to take the final shot. Taking it to his Twitter, Skip seemed shocked with the outcome:

Game on the line, which NBA player do you want taking the last shot? NBA GM survey says Steph. Really???

Coming off a pretty successful campaign, it’ll be interesting to see what Steph has left in his tank for Year 14.

