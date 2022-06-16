“Andrew Wiggins! That is a face when you remember your first love”: NBA Twitter digs up an old video of Warriors star choosing his favorite song

Watching Andrew Wiggins vibe outside of a basketball court is a rare visual for anybody, let’s have a look at him getting zoned out on a Michael Bolton song.

Andrew Wiggins is finally showing why at 19 years of age having played just one year of college basketball at Kansas, he was the number 1 overall pick in 2014.

But it didn’t go as he would have liked because, from the hopes of playing with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in Cleveland, who drafted him, the Canadian found himself in Minnesota without playing a game for the Cavaliers.

And 8 years later, when James’ Lakers and Kevin Love’s (who he was traded for) Cavaliers both did not qualify for the Playoffs and are enjoying their long vacations, the 27-year-old is leading the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 NBA championship.

The first-time All-Star has unarguably been their second-best player throughout the Playoffs showing up consistently on both ends of the floor and is his enjoying every second on the court like it’s his last game. But basketball is not the only thing that the 2015 Rookie of the Year enjoys extensively.

Also read: “We had to force Steph Curry to be more selfish in high school!”: Dell Curry told the future Warriors superstar that he didn’t need to be a team player at all times

NBA Twitter reacts to Andrew Wiggins getting lost listening to “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You”

A clip from at least four years back was circulating on Twitter Wednesday night where Wiggins is listening to Lil Uzi Vert and Michael Bolton and is asked to choose between the two. Just look at his face when Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” starts playing.

it’s great that Andrew Wiggins is getting his flowers but this is still unimpeachably the best moment of his nba career pic.twitter.com/7NhxkCFeaK — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) June 15, 2022

This bagged a lot of reaction from the NBA Twitter wondering what made Andrew go into a flashback like he just started daydreaming.

that face when you remember your first love 💔💀 — SemPaciência 🌵 🇧🇷🇨🇦 (@ViaFla3) June 16, 2022

This is when Zack and Kelly broke up and she was with Jeff and Zack was sad. Wiggins knew the pain. — Bro Gang gaming (@OfficialBroGang) June 16, 2022

The face of a man falling in love with a song — ArcillaAlejandro (@GSW_data) June 16, 2022

Two way wiggs also got good taste — ZIZI (@DonZionda) June 16, 2022

Hilarious. That man doesn’t look much of a fun guy when he is on the court, but off it, he really is a simple, fun-loving gentleman with two daughters and a girlfriend. Tonight, he might also become an NBA champion.

Also read: “Stephen Curry is literally a star like our sun that has gravitational pull”: JJ Redick dons the hat of an astronomer giving his flowers to the 3-point king