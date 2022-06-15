“Wolves really passed on Stephen Curry TWICE, then gave them Andrew Wiggins!”: NBA Twitter hilariously reminds everyone how Minnesota is responsible for Warriors’ success

The Timberwolves have made a lot of mistakes over the years. Three of them have helped the Warriors, including passing on Steph Curry!

Steph Curry has been an exceptional talent ever since he was drafted by the Warriors in 2009. The guard, widely considered the ‘greatest shooter of all time’ has had a storied career.

In his 13 seasons so far, Steph has averaged 24 points, four rebounds, and six assists per game. He even has three NBA Championships, two MVP Awards, and eight All-NBA team call-ups to his name.

One of his most recent accomplishments saw him pass the great Ray Allen as the all-time leader for three-pointers scored!

He truly has been a boon for The Dubs. However, he may have never stepped foot in San Francisco if it wasn’t for the poor decision-making of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves helped The Warriors to the Finals by not drafting Steph Curry, failing to trade for Klay Thompson, and trading Andrew Wiggins

In 2009, the Minnesota Timberwolves made what many might consider the worst decision in the franchise’s history. The team’s front office decided to pass on Steph Curry not once, but twice.

Over the years, Minnesota’s decisions have greatly benefited The Dubs, because two of them alongside not drafting Curry have helped the Warriors reach the 2022 NBA Finals.

As one journalist points out, the Timberwolves not only passed on Steph, but they also failed to finalize a trade for Klay Thompson. They even traded Andrew Wiggins to Golden State along with a first-round pick!

The Minnesota Timberwolves are god’s gift to the Warriors. They: • Passed on Steph Curry twice in the NBA Draft

• Couldn’t finalize a Klay Thompson-Kevin Love deal

• Traded GSW Andrew Wiggins AND a first-round pick — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) June 14, 2022

Now, it is a bit harsh to say that it was all on the Timberwolves, but the onus does partially lie with them. At the end of the day, their decisions helped The Dubs reach their goal.

