Andrew Wiggins Family Matters: Girlfriend Mychal Johnson’s Latest IG Post Hints at Warriors Star’s Return

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 02/04/2023

Credits: USA Today Sports

Andrew Wiggins hasn’t played in an NBA game since 13th February of this year, when the Warriors played against the Wizards. And as the world at large knows by now, the reason behind it is personal and private. Of course, given that the NBA community was kept waiting for so long, everyone knew it wouldn’t be long before some twisted rumors ran rampant.

And sure enough, there were soon rumors of his girlfriend, Mychal Johnson having cheated with Wiggins’s best friend, and raising that man’s child with the Warriors star. But, as you’d expect, there was no way to back up these claims. And sure enough, the woman soon came out in absolute disgust at the NBA community.

Speaking of Johnson speaking to the public on social media though, there is a more recent post, that may make just about every NBA fan happy. And it is one that may be referring to Andrew Wiggins’s mental health having gotten a whole lot better.

 

Mychal Johnson may have just dropped the biggest hint on when Andrew Wiggins will return

During Andrew Wiggins’s absence, it was unknown exactly where the couple was. It was largely believed that the couple wasn’t in San Francisco for the longest time. So, when his girlfriend, Mychal Johnson suddenly posted this, Warriors fans were beyond surprised. Take a look at what it was in the tweet below.

If Mychal Johnson and Andrew Wiggins are back in San Francisco, that is massive news. It would mean that not only is Wiggins further along in his journey of recovery, but also that he could feature for the Dubs very, very soon. However, if we were Warriors fans, we’d still keep our fingers a bit crossed on this one.

 

What is Andrew Wiggins averaging this season?

After 37 games played this season, Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.1 points, 5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per contest. Additionally, the Warriors star is shooting 47.3% from the field, 39.6% from three, and 61.1% from the charity stripe.

