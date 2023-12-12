Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight vs Los Angeles Lakers? Mavericks Issue Injury Update Ahead Of Contest Against LeBron James

Dec 8, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving (11) is checked by a staff member during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving finally found a way to adjust and co-exist with Luka Doncic leading the Dallas Mavericks. Settling as the Mavericks’ #2 option, Irving was having a pretty productive campaign so far. After starting out the season on a slow note, the shifty guard picked up his tempo. Just about when Irving looked to be in his old, deadly form, he suffered a horrific injury on his right heel.

At one point of the Dallas Mavericks’ 8th December clash against the Portland Trail Blazers, Kyrie Irving was fouled hard as he drove to the basket. Despite taking a hard fall, Kai didn’t seem to be in any pain. However, as Irving tossed the ball up, Dwight Powell jumped to grab the rebound. Ultimately, Powell fell on his back and landed right on his teammate’s legs.

The entire sequence looked quite horrific. After playing merely 13 minutes and recording 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists, the 31-year-old checked out of the game.

Irving missed out on the Mavericks’ latest matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

To make matters worse, according to the organization, the MRI results show that their star has suffered a right heel contusion with no timeline for his return yet.

While his injury report status states that he’s “day-to-day”, from what sources suggest, Irving might not take on the hardwood to go up against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kyrie Irving is helping Luka Doncic to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a top #3 seed in the West

During the final stages of the last campaign, the All-Star duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic failed to live up to the expectations set for them. After a terrible 5-11 record with both guards on the lineup, fans were certain that this pairing was a massive failure.

Thus, several enthusiasts and analysts were certain that Kai would find another team during the free agency. Much to everyone’s surprise, despite being heavily linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, the 2016 Champion decided to sign a three-year, $120 million contract extension.

22 games into the season, the Dallas Mavericks are performing at a high level. Holding onto a 14-8 record, the Texas side is placed 3rd in the West, merely one game behind the 2nd-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Clearly, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are on the same page in terms of their respective roles. While Doncic has been putting up MVP numbers, Irving has done his best as the 2nd option – 23 points and 5.2 assists per game.

Hopefully, Irving’s injury doesn’t have an adverse huge effect on the Mavericks’ position in the standings.