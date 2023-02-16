“I Have Always Been Extremely Positive About Stephen Curry!”: Isiah Thomas Refuses To Be Associated With Stephen A Smith’s Wrongful Claims

Stephen Curry is heralded as the best shooter ever; very few will disagree. Even Stephen A. Smith thinks so because he called him “the best shooter god ever created.” Right after saying that, though, he said Isiah Thomas, the Hall of Famer from the Detroit Pistons, thinks otherwise.

He claimed that IT said SC30 wouldn’t be as great a scorer as he is today. With the rules and regulations different when he played, there was a greater possibility that he would get hacked out before taking a shot. And while that may be true for ordinary players, one mustn’t forget that Reggie Miller played in the same era.

Stephen A. Smith’s claim to fame for this particular debate was that a Hall of Famer had said another future inductee wouldn’t survive during his time. And if Thomas hadn’t come out with a public statement debunking the claim, everyone listening would still be under the impression that the statement is true.

This is false I have always been extremely positive whenever I have spoke about @StephenCurry30 stop lying people! https://t.co/LoqPONjXq5 — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) February 14, 2023

A renowned public figure like SAS used Isiah’s name in vain for a false claim that lasted all of a day. Is this what we call journalistic integrity now?

Stephen Curry is a genius whose ability could fit into any era – no rules can hold him back

Steph is not just a long-range shooter; that is one of his abilities. The main game he plays is off the ball—constantly running around, never giving his defender a moment’s peace. It is this movement that gives him the ability to shoot. This movement would have driven players in the past insane.

If they couldn’t stop him, they’d hack him down. The league had to bring Hack-A-Shaq into effect because of how many times teams fouled Shaquille O’Neal. Consider how frustrated players would be if they fouled Steph. He’s a near-perfect shooter from the FT line, and you give him unfettered access to free points? He’d live there all day!

The games would go on for hours because they could not curb him. Just like people argue about LeBron bulldozing his way through the 80s and 90s, Stephen Curry would be a katana slicing through defenses.

Stephen A Smith is in the mud for wrongful claims – This callout isn’t going to stop him from doing it again

Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith are losing ground when it comes to viewership. The fans have finally learned their true colors: all fluff. Not many people call their bluffs out, which is why they’ve stayed on-air for so long. But when people like Isiah Thomas and Mark Cuban come along, all they can do is shut up.

He may have played more basketball than most normal people have, reaching a collegiate level. But scoring 1.5 PPG and getting the coach who got him a scholarship fired? That’s a low blow. That is SAS’s reality, and it is a very disappointing reality.

Just because IT called him out, he isn’t going to stop making wrongful claims. Next time, he’s going to pick a player who cannot refute his claims. What can people do then? Take his word for it, of course. But these so-called “analysts” have cried wolf for far too long for this trend to continue. SAS, don’t come after someone if you don’t know their style of play.

Analyze something once; that is your job title.

