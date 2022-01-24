“Andrew Wiggins has probably been the single-most steady player we’ve had the last couple of years”: Mike Brown explains why the Canadian star should make his first-ever ASG appearance in Cleveland

Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown disclosed why Andrew Wiggins deserves a spot in the All-Star game this season.

After failing to make it to the playoffs last campaign, the Golden State Warriors entered the 2021-2022 season with a vengeance. 47 games into the season, GSW has the 2nd best record in the entire association and is one of the few teams who look like legit title-contenders. Of course, Stephen Curry has been playing some elite level of basketball, but huge credits have to be given to Andrew Wiggins.

With Klay Thompson out for the initial 2 months of the season, and Draymond Green sidelined for a few games, Wiggins has really stepped up to be the second scoring option on this GSW squad. Not only is the former #1 a reliable on the offensive end, but the Canadian forward is also more than capable defensively.

Also Read: When Steve Kerr and the whole basketball community was awestruck by Warriors guard’s 37-point quarter

Due to the numbers, he has been putting up this season, along with the success Steve Kerr’s boys have been getting, several players, coaches, and former legends believe Andrew should get selected for his first-ever ASG appearance this season.

Mike Brown makes an All-Star selection case for Andrew Wiggins

GSW associate head coach Mike Brown recently made an appearance on “SiriusXM NBA Radio”. Brown gave his two cents on why Wiggins should be lacing up at the ASG this season.

“We’re with him (Andrew Wiggins) on daily basis, we know what type of work he’s put in to get himself ready to play these games… But we also know the importance he’s brought to the table. Especially during the time that Klay’s been out. With Klay being out, we really haven’t missed a beat because of him on both ends of the floor.

Klay was our two-way guy. He gave us whatever we need offensively but sure enough, he was gonna guard the best offensive player defensively. That’s what Wiggins has done for us… If you look at his numbers and look at where we’re sitting record-wise, and you look at the game he’s missed. He’s probably been the single-most steady player that we’ve had the last couple of years.

With us having the 2nd best record, we in my opinion deserve more than two All-Stars. Draymond, Steph obviously. Klay might get it even though he’s only played a couple of games But we definitely deserve a third All-Star because of the time that Draymond has missed, because of the time that Steph has missed. And because of the numbers that our team has record-wise based on Wiggins’ numbers statistically.”

Is Andrew Wiggins an All-Star? Warriors Associate Head Coach, Mike Brown, tells @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8 Wiggins deserves it. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/H0B7IAmDw6 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) January 24, 2022

Also Read: Warriors handed worrying situation as star is once again forced to miss games

Andrew Wiggins has been putting up a respectable 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2 assists per game this season. Sure, these numbers are not exactly jaw-dropping, but Wiggin’s impact on this Warriors team goes way beyond the stat sheet.