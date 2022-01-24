“I’ve never seen Michael Jordan do what Klay Thompson did!”: When Steve Kerr and the whole basketball community was awestruck by Warriors guard’s 37-point quarter

A prime Klay Thompson did something even a peak Michael Jordan couldn’t, former MJ’s teammate, Steve Kerr said so.

Since his return, Klay Thompson could only show glimpses of his former self. In six games he has played this season, Thompson is averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting career lows in field goal percentage (37.2) and 3-point percentage (30.2).

Missing 2-straight seasons of basketball could do that to anyone. Tearing an ACL or an Achilles Tendon are some of the most brutal injuries in any sport. They have proven to be career enders for several athletes.

But everyone knew Klay will come back. Even if he’s able to be half of what he used to be on both ends of the court, it would be enormous for the Warriors. They have found certain pieces to be one of the top teams in the league, even without the half of their Splash Brothers.

Though it is true that nobody can replace the prime Klay Thompson, just his presence back in the starting lineup will be a boost for the Dubs to push for the championship.

But by any chance, if they do get the old Thompson back in even a few of their postseason games, it’ll be over for other teams.

Klay Thompson became GOAT for a quarter and did something even Michael Jordan couldn’t

Prime Klay Thompson could do things like no one else has ever seen on the basketball court. Not one of the greatest point guards and his teammate Stephen Curry, certainly not LeBron James and not even Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

In a 52 point performance versus the Kings in 2015, Klay had the best quarter anyone has ever had in the NBA which left every basketball player and even his head coach and former teammate of the Bulls legend astonished.

“As many spectacular things as Michael (Jordan) did, which he did nightly, I never saw him do that.” Steve Kerr said after the game.

“I was one of the luckiest NBA players ever to play with Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, David Robinson and some of the greatest players ever. As many spectacular things as Michael did, which he did nightly, I never saw him do that.” – Steve Kerr on Klay’s performance. pic.twitter.com/WaAEJKyLGL — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 23, 2022

In a single quarter, Thompson scored an NBA-record 37-points, the man did not miss a single shot. He went 13 for 13 from the field, including 9 of 9 from the three-point range.

“I don’t know what to tell you. I just got into a zone, and it was the best zone I’ve ever been in,” Thompson shared on the legendary performance.

If he finds that zone again, that will be it for the other team’s chances of winning the Championship. Imagine that Klay against the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 Finals, there would be no one stopping him.