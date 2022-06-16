“Stephen Curry is literally a star like our sun that has gravitational pull”: JJ Redick dons the hat of an astronomer giving his flowers to the 3-point king

Former NBA player turned ESPN analyst JJ Redick heaps praises of Warriors superstar Stephen Curry during the latest segment of his podcast.

According to JJ Redick, Stephen Curry truly signifies the literal meaning of a star. The former Clippers player feels Curry has a gravitational pull that requires other players to move around him. Reddick was addressing the two-time MVP’s performance so far in the Finals.

With Game Five in the bag, the Warriors are now 3-2 against the Celtics and one win away from winning their 4th title in 8-years. While many already consider him a top-10 player of all time, the absence of a Finals MVP in his trophy cabinet puts an asterisk on his legacy.

Nevertheless, the current Finals has the Warriors superstar averaging 30.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.6 APG, and 2.0 SPG, shooting 41.7% from the 3-point line. Thus there is no doubt that Curry will clinch the Finals MVP if the Dubs beat the Cs on Thursday night.

During a recent episode of his popular podcast, The Old Man and The Three, Redick donned the hat of an astronomer while explaining the greatness of Steph Curry.

JJ Redick compares Stephen Curry to the Sun for having gravitational pull.

Widely regarded as a top 10/15 shooter of all time, Reddick has never let his pride come in the way of crowning Curry as the greatest shooter of all time. The ESPN analyst has always given the Warriors MVP his due for revolutionalizing the game.

During his tenure in the league, Reddick enjoyed substantial success from beyond the arc and was one of the top catch-and-shoot players. Thus the veteran guard knows what it takes to possess these sniper-like abilities.

Reflecting on Curry’s Finals performances so far, Reddick had the following to say.

“Steph is a star, and by star I mean literally a star, like our sun, that has gravitational pull which requires other planets to orbit around him.”

Reddick addressed how despite going 0-9 from the 3-point line in Game Five, Curry’s mere presence on the court empowered his teammates, especially Andrew Wiggins. The former Duke player is confident that Curry will be at his usual ease in the upcoming Game Six despite coming off a lackluster outing in the previous game.

