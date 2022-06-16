Basketball

“Stephen Curry is literally a star like our sun that has gravitational pull”: JJ Redick dons the hat of an astronomer giving his flowers to the 3-point king

"Stephen Curry is literally a star like our sun that has gravitational pull": JJ Redick dons the hat of an astronomer giving his flowers to the 3-point king
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report 2nd ODI SL vs AUS: Kandy pitch good for batting or bowling SL vs AUS ODI
Next Article
2022 Canadian GP: Everything you need to know about Circuit Gilles Villeneuve ahead of the Canadian GP
NBA Latest Post
“We had to force Steph Curry to be more selfish in high school!”: Dell Curry told the future Warriors superstar that he didn’t need to be a team player at all times
“We had to force Steph Curry to be more selfish in high school!”: Dell Curry told the future Warriors superstar that he didn’t need to be a team player at all times

Steph Curry was such a team player in high school that his dad, Dell Curry,…