HomeSearch

Andrew Wiggins Wife Cheating: Ugly Rumors Emerge About Best Friend and Mychal Johnson

Raahib Singh
|Published 17/03/2023

Andrew Wiggins Wife Cheating: Ugly Rumors Emerge About Best Friend and Mychal Johnson

Credits: Twitter

Andrew Wiggins has been in the NBA since 2014. However, his career didn’t take off until 2020, when he was traded to the Golden State Warriors. Finding a new home for himself, the former #1 pick started showing us all his capabilities and made a place for himself with the Warriors.

He had one of the best years of his NBA career last year, when he earned his first All-Star selection and had a major contribution to the Warriors winning the Championship. This year, his numbers were looking even better. However, he hasn’t been with the team for over a month.

Missing 13 games in a row, the fans are worried about their star. Nothing has been shared with the public except that he’s away on some serious family matter. With uncertainty around the star, someone on the internet created a rumor about Maple Jordan.

Also Read: “Warriors are Not Contenders”: Shannon Sharpe Reacts to GSW’s Loss Despite Stephen Curry’s 51-point Performance

What is the rumor about Andrew Wiggins, his wife, and his best friend?

Someone on the internet came up with the idea to spread misinformation about Andrew Wiggins while he is away on a serious family matter. They claimed that Andrew Wiggins’ wife cheated on him with his best friend.

As far as the official channels go, there is nothing on the internet from any source close to Wiggins or the family to confirm that this is true. In fact, he’s not even married yet. He has a long-time girlfriend named Mychal Johnson. They have been said to be dating since 2013, and they bonded over their mutual love of sports. They have two daughters, Amyah Wiggins, and Alayah Milan.

Judging from their social media, the lack of information out there, and the love that these two have for each other, this is most certainly a rumor. People should avoid making such things up about people, especially when they are going through a tough time.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry Created Art For Me Today”: Giannis Antetokounmpo is In Disbelief Over Warriors Star’s 50-Piece

What do Warriors say about Wiggins’ absence?

The team clearly misses Andrew Wiggins, but at the same time, they recognize that there are things bigger than basketball. Here is what Stephen Curry said recently:

Recently there were also rumors that Wiggins was out for the season. Steve Kerr addressed them and said,

Even Team President and GM, Bob Myers addressed the same,

Also Read: “Stephen Curry Can’t Carry the Warriors”: Nick Wright Raises Doubts on Dubs Significance in 2023 Championship Race

Share this article
About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh