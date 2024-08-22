Angel Reese Assures Kim Kardashian of Her Affection After Rocking $300 Headphones

Even though Angel Reese wasn’t part of the viral collaboration between Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS and the WNBA, she’s still a fan of the socialite. Before the Chicago Sky’s game against the Phoenix Mercury, the center was seen using a special Kim Kardashian edition Beats by Dre headphones. After getting a shoutout from the socialite for it, the rookie assured her that she loves her.

Reese was filmed wearing those headphones during a pregame interview and the 43-year-old shared a picture of the rookie on her Instagram stories with the caption,

“OMG she’s wearing the beats x Kim headphones.”

She tagged Reese on her post and the 22-year-old shared it on her Instagram stories and wrote,

“Kim K you know I love you & I’m always repping the @beatsbydre family.”

Angel Reese and Kim K collaboration incoming? pic.twitter.com/9qma9uKRJc — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) August 22, 2024

This heartfelt exchange put rumors of any unrest between the two to bed which started when the WNBA and Kardashian announced that her brand SKIMS was the league’s official underwear partner. The collaboration was officially announced via a photoshoot that featured women’s basketball stars like Candace Parker, Cameron Brink, Kelsey Plum, Dijonai Carrington, and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

However, Reese, one of the biggest breakout stars in the WNBA this year, not being involved in the photoshoot did not sit well with fans, who questioned why she was overlooked. They argued that the Sky center was a bigger star than Brink should have been the rookie chosen for the campaign. At the time, some fans pondered whether Kardashian vetoed Reese’s involvement over an undisclosed issue between the two.

However, there’s enough evidence to dismiss those suggestions. Reese has always been vocal about her love for Kardashian. Back in May 2023, she ran into the socialite in New York City, clicked a photo with her, and posted it on her X profile. While Reese has always been a big fan of Kardashian, she could be turning the social media sensation into a fan of hers.