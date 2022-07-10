“I think I can make the game easier for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George”: John Wall spills the beans

Newly signed Clippers point guard John Wall cannot hide his excitement as he expresses his championship aspirations, joining forces with the superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

It’s been a rough ride for former Wizards guard John Wall, dealing with constant injuries over the last few years, including rupturing his Achilles tendon. As a result, the five-time All-Star missed a sizeable chunk of his prime. The 31-year-old’s stint with the Houston Rockets was no different.

Wall would be traded to the Rockets, forming the backcourt with former MVP James Harden, who was on his way out from Houston. In his 40 games with the Texas team, Wall averaged 20.6 PPG, 6.9 APG, and 1.1 SPG, shooting 40.4% from the field. Unfortunately, Wall would suffer a hamstring strain, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

In the 2021-22 season, the Rockets organization and the 6″3′ guard reached a mutual decision to part ways as the front office looked to trade him. Not playing a single game, Wall made an estimated earning of $44M the past season. Fortunately, the two parties agreed on a buyout, allowing the former Rockets guard to test free agency waters.

Wall decided to take his talents to the LA Clippers, signing a two-year $13M+ contract. The All-Star guard recently spoke about the new chapter in his career, having nothing but high praise for the Steve Ballmer organization.

“I feel like they’re a championship-level team”: John Wall on the LA Clippers lineup.

Though the Clips failed to make it past the 2022 play-in tournament, there were plenty of takeaways from the season. Head Coach Ty Lue did an exemplary job in developing the available talent on the team, as the superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sat out due to injuries.

Having witnessed the likes of Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum blossom under Coach Lue, Wall is in safe hands as he looks for a comeback. While there will be fewer sacrifices needed from the former Wizards guard, something he is aware of and gracefully accepted.

Wall could take inspiration from the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Klay Thompson, who dealt with similar situations, whether injuries or sitting out. Nevertheless, this is great news for Wall’s fans, who have been waiting to watch their favorite star back on the hardwood.

