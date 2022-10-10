John Wall, Who Signed a $13 Million Deal With the Clippers, Dropped 20 on his Debut 

John Wall is looking like his fast and crafty self. He put up 20 points on his debut for the Clippers. Will he gel with the rest of the team?

Big questions loom for the Los Angeles Clippers. Will they be a force in the league? Can they finally break through the Western Conference barrier and reach the NBA Finals?

A big part of the answer to that will be John Wall. And by the looks of it, he will push them past that envelope. Wall was back today, his first game for the Clippers after being on the sidelines for a whole year.

Wall’s speed and craftiness were all on display. In a mere 20 minutes, he put up 20 points, including this classic finish. We don’t know if he will do this day in and day out. There are still questions surrounding his fitness and all of them will be answered in due time. But today, we cherish the return of one of the league’s best point guards.

John Wall is back to his flashy and crafty self

A vintage performance from the maestro of the transition play. John Wall showed his footwork and his craft with the ball tonight. With a flurry of plays in the post and the speed he was always known for, in full display, fans are visibly excited.

Whether you like the Clippers or not, you should be excited by the return of a star like John Wall. It was only a few years ago that we got to see him challenge the likes of Stephen Curry for the mantle of “the best point guard in the league.”

The speed, the craftiness, and the flashiness of the play were all on display. Wall was feeling himself tonight and the West will be a new place where he can prove his mettle.

New $13 million contract for the former Wizards point guard

As we are all well aware, Wall held one of the worst contracts in the NBA. A declining star who had just returned from injury and was expected to get a $40 million-plus payout was egregious, to say the least.

The Rockets even shut him out and he didn’t feature all of last year. However, after a buyout agreement, he is back on the Clippers and he just inked a two-year $13 million deal with them.

He could very well be the catalyst that can fire the Clippers to the NBA Finals. He is notably close with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Their chemistry is yet to be tested and it will be a trial by fire. The west looks stacked this year.

The only question that remains pertaining to Wall is whether the Clippers have over or underpaid for him. We think the latter might be a possibility.

