Angel Reese’s Constant Misses And Rebounds Get Compared To Moses Malone By Jeff Teague

The Rookie of the Year race between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark has continued to rage on stronger than ever. But, while Clark was the undisputed favorite not too long ago, Reese’s stock seems to be on the up at the moment. Amidst the positivity around her camp, former NBA man Jeff Teague has compared the Chicago Sky rookie to an NBA legend. Unfortunately for her, however, it wasn’t exactly for the best reason.

Advertisement

Reese averages 11.9 rebounds per game. Without a doubt, this is beyond impressive. However, it is a bit important to note that it can be her own misses at the rim that she rebounds. So, the number is a bit inflated.

Referencing just this, Jeff Teague explained that this is exactly how Moses Malone padded his numbers, which is why he believes Angel Reese is beyond similar to the 76ers legend.

“I ain’t going to lie, she do miss a lot and get the rebound. They call that the Moses Malone rule… I’m just saying, you watch her, she miss a lot!” [He said on the Club 520 Podcast]

Despite what he said about Reese’s game, Teague admitted that for him, she is now the favorite to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. So, it’s clear that the former NBA man is not dismissive of the Sky rookie’s efforts this season. However, because he has been watching her so closely, he sees her faults and flair. And of course, Jeff has never been the kind of person to shy away from the truth.

All things considered, it is clear that Angel Reese has stepped it up a notch. The 22-year-old is averaging 14.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. She is also shooting 41.8% from the field, a number that has improved with each passing game this season.

There seems to have been a moment where it all seemed to click for the former LSU Tiger. She has even already surpassed Candace Parker’s record for consecutive double-doubles in a season, something she revealed her thoughts on very recently.

Angel Reese speaks on being the same conversation as Candace Parker

During her career, Candace Parker set a record for consecutive games with double-doubles, at 12. Recently, Reese broke that very record in just her rookie season, by notching her 13th consecutive double-double.

Later, she was asked to comment on what was on her mind after this incredible achievement. To this, she held no emotion back, saying the following to ESPN,

“She [Candace Parker] is the GOAT. I’ve had conversations with her, her family, her mom. I’ve talked to them before I even came to Chicago, and built that relationship before, and I’ve always respected CP. I try to even take some things from her game and try to add them to mine. Just being able to be named with amazing player like that is just always going to be special to me.”

Being a WNBA great, perhaps Candace Parker gave Angel Reese a few pointers on how she could improve her game. And as a result, the 22-year-old may end up becoming far greater than any other player in the league’s history.

But before all of that, the Chicago Sky star will be looking to grab the Rookie of the Year award before a certain rival of hers can get her hands on it.