Angel Reese’s Teammate Speaks Out After Sky Fans Harass Her for Retweeting Caitlin Clark ROTY Post

Caitlin Clark topped off her historic season with the Rookie of the Year honor. Angel Reese was her toughest competitor in the ROTY race, but she missed out on the contest after her season prematurely ended due to a wrist injury. Chicago Sky fans have not been very happy with the ROTY going to Reese’s rival in the league.

And the Sky Center’s teammate, Isabelle Harrison, found out about it the hard way.

After Clark’s name was announced for the honor, Harrison reposted the news from her X account, which led to a massive uproar among the Sky fanbase.

Clark and Reese have been arch rivals since college, so it was not surprising that their battle would inspire some level of passion among fans. However, they started to direct their anger at Harrison for her post.

After being harassed by fans for two days, the 31-year-old broke her silence.

After fans started calling her ‘weird’ for the post, she responded, “The WNBA is still growing and continue to grow! But yeah, harassment from your own teams fanbase is crazywork!”

She also replied to a now-deleted hate comment with the words, “Lord, season over and y’all still harassing me. Get a life!” Unfortunately, her efforts to calm everyone fell on deaf ears.

Lord, season over and y’all still harassing me. Get a life! — Isabelle Harrison (@OMG_itsizzyb) September 29, 2024

Some fans started speculating that her repost might have a deeper meaning.

Sensing a conspiracy theory being cooked up, one fan stated that Harrison has been reposting every award that was given for the season, so, there’s nothing to read into. “THANK YOU! always have. it never gave hater lol,” the Sky star responded to the fan.

But is there any truth to the conspiracy theory?

Is Isabelle Harrison joining the Fever?

The next logical answer, according to the conspiracy theorists on X, was that Harrison was about to join the Indiana Fever. The hidden meaning behind the repost could be that she was trying to support her soon-to-be teammate. Unfortunately, for the Fever fans, this theory is far from the truth.

Harrison replied to the fan saying, “I was getting called slurs after our Indy game too! Smh. People have to understand the harassment wasn’t just on one side but ALL sides. I’m not speaking about it so it can be one side vs the other. Thats weird. It’s the BEHAVIOR that needs to be better!!”

I was getting called slurs after our Indy game too! Smh people have to understand the harassment wasn’t just on one side but ALL sides. I’m not speaking about it so it can be one side vs the other. Thats weird. It’s the BEHAVIOR that needs to be better!! — Isabelle Harrison (@OMG_itsizzyb) September 29, 2024

This has become a trend in the WNBA where fans are harassing athletes on social media every day. Although some measures have been taken, such as Angel Reese’s campaign against cyberbullying, the results are yet to be seen.