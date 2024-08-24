Angel Reese’s WNBA Record Leaves Isiah Thomas Impressed

Angel Reese has surpassed all expectations as a rookie. While her rebounding was always her strength, she has taken to it an unprecedented level at the pro level. During Chicago Sky’s latest clash against the Connecticut Sun, the Sky rookie collected 13 points and 20 rebounds. Therefore, she ended up capturing 20 rebounds in each of her last two games, which is now a new WNBA record.

Advertisement

Her incredible work on the glass also caught the attention of Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas, who won two championships with one of the best rebounders ever in Dennis Rodman

On his official Instagram stories, Thomas shared an infographic highlighting Reese’s feat. She is now the first WNBA player ever to grab at least 20 boards in back-to-back contests.

Isiah Thomas loves to see Barbz creating history 🫶🏻🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/CkodeTPGqc — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) August 24, 2024

This is indeed a rare achievement by the Chicago Sky Center. Her impressive performance is unique even by NBA standards.

Shaquille O’Neal was the last NBA player who stacked at least 20 boards in back-to-back games way back in April 1993. Therefore, Reese managed to match a 31-year-old record in the NBA as a rookie.

Angel Reese finished with 13 points and 20 rebounds Friday to become ￼ the first player in WNBA history to have 20 or more rebounds in consecutive games. She’s also the first rookie in NBA or WNBA history with consecutive 20-rebound games since Shaquille O'Neal in April 1993. — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) August 24, 2024

Meanwhile, she became the only WNBA rookie since Tina Charles to have grabbed 20 or more boards in multiple games. Charles had more than one game with 20 rebounds back in 2010.

Angel Reese joins Tina Charles as the only rookies in WNBA History to record multiple 20+ REB games 🙌#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/EoCdP0Tda1 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 24, 2024

Reese is well on her way to having the best-ever rebounding season in WNBA history with 12.57 RPG. She has pulled down at least 15 rebounds in four of the last seven games, which means that she can even touch the 13 rebounds per game mark. Therefore, she will be the only WNBA player to have ever gone past 12 RPG in a season if she can continue her current form.

This is a remarkable achievement considering the jump in physicality and size from the college to the pro scene. The Bayou Barbie is spectacular at not only getting a terrific initial rebounding position, but she can also perform multiple jumps in a row better than anyone else to seal the deal.

For example, if she misses a lay-up, she is up for the offensive board before any other player can react. It is one of the big reasons why she has grabbed 5.1 offensive rebounds per game.

Her exceptional reaction time aided by the ability to remain persistent on the rebounding end makes her a perfect throwback big player.

However, she needs to shore up offensive skills, and be less jittery while going up for a shot. But then, it is just her first year in the league. It may not be long till she becomes a nightly 20-point, 20-rebound type of threat.