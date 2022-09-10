Another Travis Scott Air Jordan collaboration – will the desecration finally end with the Air Jordan 7?

Travis Scott got a hold of 3 models of the Air Jordan lineup – he’s rumoured for victim number 4.

The Air Jordan 4 Cactus Jacks were a breath of fresh air when shown to the public. The sneaker culture was becoming stale at that point, with Drake releasing pointless OVO collabs and Adidas making a gazillion Yeezy 350s. 2018 was a weird year for sneakers because the market was just getting to its peak, but certain pairs were still not marked up as much. And then came the 4s, and ruined everything.

The 4s looked crazy, with the baby blue and red accents all over the shoe. The colours were inspired by the now-defunct Houston Oilers, and they worked so well. Maybe because similar colours worked for the Eminem 4s as well. Once the public saw this pair, along with the unreleased Friends and Family exclusive, the market boomed. And it has not come down since.

Fans of the controversy-embroiled rapper wanted similar material, but he took the opposite route. His next models were the Air Jordan 6 and the Air Jordan 1, which both featured heavy brown schemes, almost exactly matching the colours of his Lamborghini Urus or his infamous Batman costume. Yes, they sold a lot of them, but there’s nothing special about inverting a swoosh or adding a pocket for “stuff.”

The Air Jordan line-up has always been known to stay away from colours of the wood, but for some reason, the rapper insists they be different saturations of the same colour. Much like his predecessor in the rap game, Kanye West, Travis seems to enjoy earth tones a lot.

Also Read: Michael Jordan blessed Travis Scott to use his $14.8 million mansion for “FRANCHISE”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneaker News (@sneakernews)

Nike is giving everyone collaborations at this point – Travis Scott is another big name who cannot design good-looking shoes

Does anybody even keep track of shoes anymore? Everyday, there’s a new colourway, a slightly updated material, or a retro release. This abnormal pumping into the market must stop before the market stagnates. Oh no, it already has. The resale market is about to witness the biggest crash, and collaborations like these are the reason.

Michael Jordan is a name that should be treated like royalty. He built a brand for himself, solely based on the plaudits he deserved. Until recently, no non-athlete ever got to work in athletic gear. They got to endorse it, sure, but never design it. And in came Kanye, breaking barriers. And minds too, not just his fans. The fame and the power went to his head, and now he’s bi(polar).

Nike should stop desecrating what was once a coveted name. Stick to the basics, keep it simple, and do not oversaturate the market with unwanted collaborations. Nobody asked for brown hiking boots looking shoes-especially from a guy named Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Also Read: Kevin Durant and James Harden join forces once more but for a Travis Scott show, called $60M rapper “THE BIGGEST IN THE WORLD!”