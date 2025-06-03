Charles Barkley Drops $50 Million Bombshell as He Credits Michael Jordan’s Nike Advice During Golf For His Wealth

Nov 22, 1993; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NBA superstars Michael Jordan (left) and Charles Barkley during the filming of a Nike shoe commercial at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

Tales of Michael Jordan’s basketball dominance are commonplace when talking about the Bulls legend. But he was dominant in other facets of his life too, mainly the field of business. From his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets to his Jordan Brand, Mike has netted himself a hefty amount of profit in everything he does. Charles Barkley, who was once his closest friend, was also a beneficiary of Jordan’s business mind, as he revealed on Dan Patrick’s show.

Barkley recounted an important conversation he had during a golf game in the early 1990s, when Jordan offered him life-changing financial advice. At the time, Barkley, who played for the Philadelphia 76ers, was set to receive a $3 million payout from Nike as part of his contract.

But Jordan, an ever-so-savvy businessman, suggested that his friend should take a different approach: “Chuck. I want you to quit taking 3 million, take 1 million, and take the other 2 million in stock options.” Although the Hall of Famer heeded the advice, he chose to run it by his personal management team first.

Barkley claimed his team was initially reluctant, as they weren’t sure whether Jordan had the business smarts to be advising Chuck like that. “And they’re like, ‘This is risky. Do you think he’s going to be that great?“ To which Barkley replied: “Man, I ain’t never seen nobody like that dude. Cos I had met him at the Olympic trial. He is going to be amazing. And we did it.”

This pivotal decision improved his financial situation. Reflecting on the windfall of Jordan’s advice, Barkley recognized that this move resulted in substantial gains as a result of the financial guidance. “I end up, probably making seriously another $50 million to be honest with you,” he told his host.

Charles Barkley’s story reveals how Michael Jordan played a pivotal role in helping him build generational wealth. Although their relationship began at the ’84 Olympic trials, their actual friendship developed on the golf course.

In the world of professional sports, where careers can be incredibly short, such mentorship (and friendship) is invaluable. Jordan’s instincts serve as a true testament to the importance of financial literacy among athletes as well as the common individual.

Jordan has himself gone on to create a business portfolio that is reportedly worth an estimated $3 billion, whereas Charles Barkley is today reportedly worth $90 million.

This serves as a reminder that at times, the most significant lessons do not come from boardrooms. They may arise in genuine safe spaces where people feel comfortable discussing their private matters with their friends.