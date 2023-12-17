“Not the Sun, But One of the Planets”: Karl-Anthony Towns Speaks Out about Timberwolves Role After 40-Point Night

Dec 14, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to pass the ball around Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) and forward Grant Williams (3) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves recorded a solid 127-109 win over the Indiana Pacers last night. Karl-Anthony Towns was particularly explosive in the game, scoring 40 points, 4 assists, and 12 rebounds. Along with Anthony Edwards, KAT combined for 77 points, taking complete control in the third quarter and outscoring Indiana by 15 points in the frame.

KAT took 25 shots throughout the game, which is unusual for his current form this season. Speaking to Minnesota reporter Dane Moore after the game, the veteran center addressed his role in the team.

It seems like the 2015 #1 pick has assumed the responsibility to complement the rich talent on the roster. When asked how he has adapted to such shifting dynamics, KAT cleverly replied, “Not the sun, but one of the planets.”

Elaborating on his answer, Towns continued, “We’ve got a lot of great players in here, and my job is to figure out how to obviously be aggressive and maximize my talents for the team, but also in those talents, how can I make everyone better?”



The 28-year-old clearly can’t command the same space on the offensive end with the presence of Anthony Edwards in the team. Therefore, he seems to have adopted a more team-centered approach to put Minnesota in a position to win ball games.

Towns played a crucial role in this win for the Wolves, scoring 14 points in the first quarter to help Minnesota cover an early 6-0 hole. He effectively helped the Wolves take a 23-20 lead after the first quarter. Towns and Edwards even received a ovation from the packed Target Center crowd after they were subbed out in the final 5 minutes of the game.

Karl Anthony-Towns is currently averaging 22.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists this season with the Timberwolves. Thanks to KAT and Anthony Edwards’ effective contribution, Minnesota now stands with a 19-5 record at the top of the Western Conference table.

Anthony Edwards has been effective in leading the Timberwolves this season

The Timberwolves have now handed the reins to Anthony Edwards, who is brilliantly leading the team in the league this season. The 2020 #1 pick is one of the league’s hottest players, averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

The Timberwolves seem to have figured out their Twin Towers situation, with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns suiting up to lead the team. KAT and Gobert both are playing with a great sync in the past few games, proving that the Wolves have now found new success in implementing their strategy for this season.