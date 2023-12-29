“Pick Up Your Defense Again It’s Slacking”: Anthony Edwards Received A Fiery Text From Wolves HC Prior To Win Over Mavericks

Credits: Nov 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch talks with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards is highly regarded for being one of the best offensive talents in the league. However, Edwards put his defense to show in the Minnesota Timberwolves latest win against the Dallas Mavericks. Instead of being proud, the 6ft 4” combo guard gave all credit to Chris Finch’s criticizing text message.

The 22-year-old has often impressed fans with his offensive plays this season. But it was his stellar defensive output that was notable from the Wolves’ win against the Mavericks. Apart from grabbing three rebounds, the 22-year-old recorded three steals and even lodged a block.

Tying his season-high in steals recorded, ANT revealed the true motivation behind his commendable defensive outing. Over the past two games, the youngster merely recorded a combined two steals and one block. Before he could further see a dip in his defensive production, head coach Chris Finch dropped him a text message. Sounding concerned, Finch believed that the All-Star was lacking on the defensive end. Revealing the details of the message, Edwards said in the postgame:

“He texted me last night and was like ‘You’ve got to pick up your defense, again, it’s slacking.’ I appreciate him. He’s a great coach.”

Edwards might not be the best defensive guard in the league, but the athletic star is a more than capable two-way player. This season, the former Georgia Bulldog is top 15 in steals per game. As he was recording fewer steals than what he averaged, Finch believed that a wake-up call was necessary.

Anthony Edwards also had an incredible night against the Mavs, offensively. Recording 4 assists and a season-high of 44 points, the slasher was extremely efficient from the field – 52.2% from the field and 54.5% from the 3-point land. Edwards recorded his 7th 40-point game of his career by using multiple different moves from his offensive arsenal – knocking down tough fadeaways, three-pointers, and finishing at the rim.

Anthony Edwards is often challenged by Chris Finch

Anthony Edwards shares a great relationship with Chris Finch. Wanting to constantly improve and win games the both of them are on the same page with their goals in check. Finch has often challenged Edwards to constantly improve his skill set. Before asking him to shift gears, defensively, the Wolves’ head coach previously expressed a desire for his star player to “attack” the rim more.

“I’d like to see him attack a little bit more,” Finch said.

Months before this 2023-2024 season even began, the 54-year-old coach wanted Edwards to improve in late-game situations. During this past summer, after rewarding the youngster with a $260 million contract, Finch expected him to perform better to close out games. Not just using his step-back move, but being unique and adding more moves to his arsenal.

“I think he also has to learn how to close games better,” Finch revealed his expectations. “He’s always going to be able to get to his step-back three, but is that the best shot for the best situation? Probably not.”

Chris Finch will be delighted by the Ant-Man’s performance this campaign. Putting up 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, Edwards is leading the Minnesota side to the best record in the Western Conference.