Anthony Anderson Drops the Harsh Truth on Lakers’ Championship Odds, Shaquille O’Neal Agrees

If there is anything the 2025-2026 NBA season has proven so far, it’s that the West will be an absolute dog fight from start to finish. The OKC Thunder are already looking like a repeat is actually possible, but the Nuggets, Rockets and the resurged San Antonio Spurs are hot on their tails.

One squad who has looked surprisingly dangerous is the LA Lakers. The Purple and Gold are 8-4 and have done that without LeBron James. Luka Doncic has been looking like an early-MVP contender and even he’s missed a few games. Don’t count out Austin Reaves either. The pale-skinned assassin is having his best season by far and we’re only 12 games in.

But just because LA started strong doesn’t mean they’re ready to compete against the NBA’s elite. That’s what famed actor and huge Lakers fans Anthony Anderson thinks at least. The Black-ish star was asked by Shaquille O’Neal whether he thought this could be the year they win it all.

“How far you think they’re gonna go? Can they win a championship?” asked The Diesel on his Big Podcast. Anderson didn’t hesitate. “Yes they can win a championship. Will they win a championship this year? No.” It’s a safe answer from the actor. He doesn’t want to completely bury his team, but he also doesn’t want to get his hopes up too much that he gets his heart broken come summertime.

O’Neal, always the pot stirrer, wasn’t done with his interrogation yet though. “Will they even make the playoffs this year?” Anderson thought again for a moment. “They’ll make it to the first round,” stated the multi-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee. It’s nice to see an honest fan. Shaq seemed to like that too, especially since he vehemently agreed with Anderson’s take.

“Will they make the playoffs yeah? Will they win a championship, no.” O’Neal didn’t give any more assessment than that. Again, it’s too early to tell. Shaq does have years of analysis under his belt and is a certified ‘Pantheon’ level legend. Perhaps the most dominant center of all time.

The thing is, Shaq’s assessment is not always right. Last year, he picked the Pistons to torch the Knicks in the opening round of the playoffs, a series which New York won in six. This happens all too often with Shaq. He allows his ego to assess games or players rather than watching tape.

Still, that’s part of the entertainment. Shaq’s gut calls, Anderson’s cautious optimism, and the roller-coaster chaos of an NBA season are what make conversations like these worth having. The Lakers may flame out early, or they may catch fire at the perfect time. No one really knows, not even the so-called experts.

On the other hand. Lakers did get gentlemen’s swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round in 2024-25. Rudy Gobert alone destroyed LA for not having a real big. They have since semi-solved that problem with DeAndre Ayton. But will he be enough? Only time will tell.

The good thing is that there is plenty of basketball left to be played. We still haven’t seen LeBron make his 25-26 season debut, and if Luka continues to play the way he has been, LA will be a nuisance. It’s a marathon and not a sprint. Let’s just hope the Purple and Gold can prove these guys wrong. If not, it’ll be a tough offseason for the league’s most famous franchise.