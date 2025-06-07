Draymond Green Reveals His Approach to Guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Thunder Star Dominated in Game 1 Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder may have dropped Game 1 of the 2025 Finals, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reminded everyone why he’s the league MVP. His pace, his footwork, his composure, it was all on display. And while Indiana scrambled to adjust in real time, defensive maestro Draymond Green offered a more calculated perspective, breaking down how he would approach guarding SGA.

On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show featuring Baron Davis, the former Defensive Player of the Year broke down his strategy for containing Gilgeous-Alexander’s offensive onslaught. And while the Pacers escaped with a 111-110 win in Game 1, their overall performance was anything but convincing.

SGA has been nearly flawless this season, but Draymond Green believes there are still areas the Pacers can exploit.

If he were tasked with guarding the MVP, Green explained he wouldn’t try to cut him off or stay directly in front. Instead, he’d force SGA to his left, riding his right arm and funneling him toward the rim, trusting that help defense would rotate over in time.

That strategy might sound risky, but Draymond had a clear reason. He explained that while Shai is a great scorer and a capable passer, he’s not the type of playmaker who makes split-second decisions once he’s committed to scoring. If SGA has already decided to attack the basket, he’s unlikely to make a last-second pass. That’s the window Green aims to exploit.

“You can’t get in front of him because you’d take your helper out of the picture and he’d just shoot a wide open middy every time,” Green said.

If you give him space, he’ll pull up and hit the shot. So the plan has to be more nuanced.

For Indiana, Green believes the adjustment lies in their rim protection. He pointed out how they’ve got Myles Turner, Thomas Bryant, and others who can deter shots near the basket. So the priority isn’t cutting Shai off at the perimeter, it’s making sure he sees a wall when he gets inside.

Green’s analysis wasn’t a knock on Shai. In fact, it showed how much respect he has for SGA’s offensive game. But it also revealed the level of defensive IQ it takes to compete in the playoffs. You can’t stop stars like Shai, you can only try to control how and where they beat you.