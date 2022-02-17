“Anthony Davis took a whole of 9 games to return to street clothes!”: The Lakers’ star had to be carried off the court and the X-ray results are not in their favor

Anthony Davis sprained his ankle in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

The Los Angeles Lakers recently got Anthony Davis back after the MCL sprain. But the injury-prone star is sidelined once again after suffering an ankle sprain against the Utah Jazz.

As is expected, the Lakers have been trailing behind throughout the game. They struggle against lottery teams and without AD beating the western conference giants is unlikely. Only three Lakers are in double figures so far and one of them was carried off the court in the second quarter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)

On the other hand, Utah’s star Donovan Mitchell already has 33 points and a comfortable lead. Unless Russell Westbrook fills the scoring void left by AD, the Lakers have no chance of coming back in this game.

Also Read: “Nets fans were loud in the Barc…I mean Madison Square Garden!”: Kevin Durant hilariously pushes the ‘Nets run New York City’ agenda following incredible 28 point comeback against the Knicks

Anthony Davis will be evaluated after the All-Star break

At the 3-minute mark in the second quarter, AD went down holding on to his ankle. He appeared in agony and had to be carried off the court by the staff. He was having a great game until that point scoring 17 points on 7-9 from the field.

The Lakers were down 4 but well within comeback limits. However, once AD left Utah was able to stretch the lead to 10. The Lakers have been trailing ever since but the Lakers are fighting to remain close in the fourth.

X-rays negative on Anthony Davis‘ injured right ankle. Davis has a sprain. He will receive treatment over All-Star break and be re-evaluated when team returns. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 17, 2022

He already missed 17 games earlier this season due to an MCL sprain and will most likely miss another week with a sprained ankle. His absence or return didn’t have much of any effect on the Lakers’ record this season. The Lakers have been largely unsuccessful in escaping the play-in territory despite LeBron James playing like a 30-year old.

However, if Anthony Davis is out again for an extended period of time Lakers will be a first-round exit if they even make it to the playoffs.

Also Read: “I think it’s unfair and I’m not sure if a Boston fan created this rule”: New York City mayor Eric Adams confesses to being struggling with the COVID mandate of the Big Apple but believes allowing players like Kyrie Irving would send a mixed message