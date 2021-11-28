“Anthony Davis is the worst three-point shooter in NBA history?!”: StatMuse reveal shocking stats on the Lakers’ superstar’s embarrassing start to the season

Numbers show just how inefficient Anthony Davis has been for the Los Angeles Lakers this season

So, what happened to the Anthony Davis that was once considered a legitimate candidate for Finals MVP back in 2020?

Calling the Brow atrocious this season would be an understatement. At face value, his current averages of 24.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, on 51% shooting don’t look that bad. In fact, they actually look pretty good.

But well, then you see his games and… they don’t look quite as nice.

In fact, recently, StatMuse put out an eye-opening tweet about the Lakers star’s recent numbers this season. And let’s just say, you’re going to want to see it.

Lakers star Anthony Davis has been the worst player in the NBA when it comes to three specific stats

Oh yes. You read that right. And no, we’re not lying to you.

Anthony Davis’s start to the season is far, far worse than you thought it was. And that very fact is put into perspective by this very tweet by StatMuse.

Take a gander at the tweet below, if you please.

Anthony Davis this season: 16.7% on threes — worst in NBA history by any player with 2+ attempts per game and 20+ games played. 38.3% on midrange — worst in the NBA by any player with 100+ attempts. 33.1% on jumpshots — worst in the NBA by any player with 150+ attempts. pic.twitter.com/KZ2YEYzEjD — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 27, 2021

See? We told you we weren’t lying.

Jokes aside though, this is more than just bad for the Lakers. At the end of the day, the Brow is supposed to be one of the best, if not the best player on their roster. But, if he continues putting up performances like this, a championship this season could start to be off the table completely.

The good news is, there is still time to recover, for both the player, and the franchise. Now, it just remains to be seen if they can actually do it.

