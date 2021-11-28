“How did James Harden have that many turnovers?!”: Nets fans savagely boo the Beard in New York after his turnover-heavy game vs the Suns

Brooklyn Nets faced a tough loss tonight against the red-hot Phoenix Suns. James Harden experienced yet another off night despite recording a triple-double.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns defeated the eastern conference #1 seed stretching their win streak to 17. Brooklyn Nets are struggling against contending teams without Kyrie Irving. Their most notable losses prior to this were against Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and the Golden State Warriors.

Although the Nets made a quick run towards the end of the game, it was not enough for Brooklyn to make a comeback. They failed to catch up to the Suns in time offensively and Harden’s struggle from the field was a major reason behind it.

James Harden scored 12 points on 26.7 % shooting and the officiating was not in his favour either. In addition, he had 14 assists and 13 rebounds along with 7 turnovers.

Brooklyn Nets fans are losing their patience with James Harden

Despite the recent turn of events, from barely making the playoffs just until two years ago to being the top team in the east, the Nets franchise is not built for tough times. Brooklyn lost to Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of playoffs last year mainly due to injuries. They have one of the best records even though Kyrie Irving is sidelined and James Harden is struggling.

At one point in the fourth, Brooklyn fans started booing James Harden when The Beard turned the ball over for the 7th time. From cheering for an opponent last week to booing their own player, the Nets fans have been very disrespectful towards their team this season.

Nets fans start booing Harden after this turnover. 😳 pic.twitter.com/RD5zL20uX9 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 28, 2021

Harden has had a tough start to the season owing to the rule changes and offensive void left behind by Kyrie. Fans are booing him at a time when he needs their support the most.

The Beard is currently second in turnovers in the NBA this season averaging a career-high 4.9 so far. In addition, he is only scoring 20.7 a night which is his lowest in the last 10 years. Although it’s just the start of the season, this is quite uncommon for offensive firepower like himself.

Brooklyn Nets as a team were unable to connect from the three-point line, attempting only 23. They average 35 a game but last night they only 7 out of those 23. James Harden went 0-6 whereas Kevin Durant made 4.

They will host city rivals New York Knicks Tuesday night and hope to get the W to retain the #1 spot in the eastern conference.

