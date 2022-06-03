“Anthony Davis owns rights to his own unibrow”: How the Lakers superstar once issued trademarks for his ‘Brow’ while with Pelicans

Anthony Davis owns the trademarks for his own unibrows and issues those trademarks while with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Anthony Davis being drafted number one overall in the 2013 NBA Draft was a no-brainer at the point. Guys like Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and Draymond Green were all a part of this draft class but at the time, coming out of Kentucky, it was clear that he was the ‘Hakeem-esque’ pick of the class.

Davis made a splash the second came into the NBA and established himself as one of the best young, frontcourt talents by the end of his rookie campaign. His marketability only rose after he’d made his unibrow his signature look and nickname.

‘The Brow’ has become a part of Anthony Davis over the past decade as he’s had fans wondering for years whether or not he’d ever shave it off. He did once have an April Fool’s prank done about the same but everybody knew he wouldn’t go through with it.

Why would he, especially after trademarking them.

Anthony Davis put a trademark on his unibrow based nickname.

Of course AD owns the rights to his own eyebrows. He would however, go on to issue a trademark back in 2012 for the phrases ‘Fear the Brow’ and ‘Raise the Brow’. Before ever even stepping foot on NBA hardwood, Davis began making savvy financial moves that would help him out in the long run.

NBA players like Anthony Davis are quite protective of their brand and have put trademarks on a bevy of phrases and nicknames. Kobe Bryant tried to trademark his iconic ‘The Black Mamba’ nickname, James with phrases like’ Taco Tuesday’ and ‘Just a kid from Akron’, and even Michael Jordan with his ‘Air’ line of apparel.

It’s safe to say that Anthony Davis knew exactly what he was doing coming into the NBA when it came to his unibrow. He’s done everything from have his nickname be ‘The Brow’ to shoot commercials revolving around the same.