‘Shocked’ At Nic Claxton’s 3, Kevin Durant Got Trash Talked To By His Former Nets Teammate: “That’s For You”

During last night’s clash between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns, Nic Claxton left everyone in awe with one of his plays. Not very renowned for his 3-pointer, Claxton at one point drilled a three-pointer and proceeded to trash-talk Kevin Durant. Claxton is someone who lives in the paint and barely even attempts shots from beyond the paint, let alone from the three-point arch.

He had a productive outing in the Brooklyn Nets’ win over the Phoenix Suns led by the All-Star trio of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant. Playing for more than 33 minutes, the center recorded 14 points and 7 rebounds. While he had some impressive plays, there was one in particular that left everyone in shock including his own teammate Mikal Bridges.

Claxton, a 20% 3FG shooter, drilled a corner three-pointer. As seen in the embed below Mikal Bridges and Kevin Durant were in utter disbelief.

Right after knocking down the first three-pointer that he attempted this campaign, the 24-year-old didn’t hesitate to talk trash to KD.

“That’s for you.”

For those wondering, this altercation between the two was only friendly banter. After leaving everyone in awe, Claxton decided to troll his former teammate.

Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton were teammates while the former played for the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant spent more than three years with the Brooklyn Nets franchise. During his stint as a member of the Nets, Nic Claxton was one of the youngsters whom KD was mentoring. It was pretty evident that the two shared a brother-like relationship on the court as well as off the hardwood.

Nic Claxton’s performance during the 2022-2023 campaign was the best season of his career. The big man recorded 12.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks while shooting at a highly efficient 70.5% FG. Amid his breakout season, the Durantula dished out some huge praises for the youngster. Back in January 2023, a month before being traded to the Suns, KD spoke highly of Claxton:

“He understands what he has to do to be an impact player every night… You seen, he was the last guy off the floor just now. So, he’s taken that opportunity and seized the moment and is playing great ball.”

Despite all the praises that KD showered him with, Claxton revealed being frustrated at the former after his departure. According to Claxton, KD and Kyrie Irving leaving the Nets cost him an All-Defensive Team selection.

“I went from being top three in the Defensive Player of the Year voting to, at the end of the season, nothing at all. When Kevin and Kyrie left, it was like my name just fell off the map. It makes my blood boil. I was obviously robbed of the All-Defensive team, not even saying Defensive Player of the Year,” Claxton claimed.

For the same reason, Claxton must’ve certainly felt really good after having defeated the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns.