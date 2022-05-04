“Ja Morant is a DIFFERENT breed, never fails to show up in the biggest moments”: NBA Twitter erupts as the 2022 MIP records 47 points in Game 2 joining LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in a historic feat

Ja Morant steps up big time, recording 47 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists, as the Memphis Grizzlies defeat GSW 106-101 in Game 2 of the second-round series.

After suffering a 1-point Game 1 loss, everyone expected Ja Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies to come back for vengeance in Game 2. However, the Warriors couldn’t have predicted what the 2022 Most Improved Player had in store for them.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole did have a pretty solid game, combining for 47 points. However, it was the outstanding performance by Ja, recording an overwhelming 47/8/8/3 stat line, who led the young Memphis squad to a huge 106-101 win to tie the series at one game apiece.

Ja Morant was on his Grizzly in Game 2 🐻 He tied his playoff career high in points. pic.twitter.com/XE3e1iVhLc — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 4, 2022

His historic performance also got him in the record books as only the 3rd player ever to record multiple 45-point playoff games before turning 23-years-old. The elite company he is with? Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Ja Morant is the 3rd player in NBA history to have multiple 45-point games in the playoffs before turning 23 years old, joining LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/NAgaTh5QCN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 4, 2022

LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and other stars laud Ja Morant for his historic 47-point performance

As soon as Ja ended the night with a 47-point game, people around the world went crazy with reactions on Twitter. LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Jamal Crawford, and a few more NBA stars were among the people to have been left in awe by Ja.

Like a said JA too special to be in a MIP conversation. Rising Super⭐️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 4, 2022

47 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists with 18 points in the fourth quarter…Ja Morant my goodness 🤯 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 4, 2022

Ja is just filthy! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 4, 2022

Do y’all BELIEVE me now?! Ja MF Morant!!!! A 47 piece wing dinner “Lemon Pepper” Style with 18 in the 4th and the W! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 4, 2022

Playing most of the 4th quarter with an injured eye, Morant still found a way to finish the night by scoring the final 15 points for his team.

The Grizzlies were down 4 with 4 minutes left. They outscored the Warriors 15-6 the rest of the way. Ja scored all 15. pic.twitter.com/y6GolZX1HV — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 4, 2022

These first 2 games have proved to us that this Warriors-Grizzlies series is going to go down the wire, and will for sure be as entertaining as it gets.