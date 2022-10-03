“This is the Last Thing LeBron James Wants Russell Westbrook to do”: Skip Bayless Criticizes Anthony Davis’ New ‘You Got it, Go’ Strategy for the 22-23 Lakers

Anthony Davis recently suggested a new “you got it, go” mindset for LeBron James and the Lakers for the upcoming season.

Ever since the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 Bubble Championship, things haven’t been going in their favor. In the past 2 seasons, LeBron James and co. have had colossal failures – a first-round playoff exit in 2021 and a disappointing 11th-seed finish in 2022.

Over these previous two campaigns, the LA-based franchise has tried implementing numerous strategies. As the 2022-2023 season is about to commence, Anthony Davis has suggested a new plan for Darvin Ham’s boys.

According to AD, players were being too selfless in the previous seasons, and now, the team should have a slightly more selfish mentality. Explaining his “you get it, go” blueprint, The Brow said:

“I think the biggest thing was everybody trying to be selfless, and now everybody is being aggressive,” Davis said. “’Russ, you get it, go.’ ‘Bron, you get it, go.’ I get it and go. Whoever. And that’s been very helpful for all of us.”

Skip Bayless states that LeBron James would hate Anthony Davis’ “you get it, go” mentality

As soon as AD spoke his mind out, there were numerous basketball analysts who had varied opinions. Skip Bayless, for one, was totally against Anthony’s new strategy.

According to the “UNDISPUTED” analyst, this plan would be the last thing LBJ would want Russ to do. Further hating on AD’s words, the 70-year-old said:

“Shannon Sharpe, when I first read these quotes from Anthony Davis, it was a big LOL moment for me. I laughed out loud sitting by myself. He’s saying that last year everybody was too selfless, they need to be more selfish.

He included Russ in this new mantra philosophy, he said ‘if Russ, if he gets it, go’. It’s the last thing LeBron James would want AD to be telling Russ is ‘you get it, go!’ He did it all year last year. Unfortunately, it went to hell.”

Will the Lakers’ Big 3 new ‘You get it, go’ mantra help their offense this season? “When I first read these quotes, it was a big LOL moment for me. It’s the last thing LeBron would want AD to tell Russell Westbrook. AD is saying our new motto is be selfish.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/QDmFltnPzg — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 3, 2022

While Shannon Sharpe didn’t exactly reiterate Bayless’ opinions, the 54-year-old was somewhat on the same page. According to Sharpe, he didn’t care what their plans were. All Shannon stated that it was about time that LAL won some ballgames.

Anthony Davis reveals Lakers new mantra: “You get it, go”, @ShannonSharpe sounds off: “AD are you that dog or not. Are you Top 75 or not? All these mantras sound good but you better win some ballgames.” pic.twitter.com/5jrOk9ZkZO — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 3, 2022

Well, no one can say whether this plan would work or not.

Whatever might be the approach, with the upcoming season beginning in a few days, Lakers Nation would want their squad to figure it out as early as possible.

