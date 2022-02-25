Anthony Davis to Chicago Bulls: Lakers superstar could eventually leave an aging LeBron James to go back home amidst new developments

Anthony Davis could eventually leave LeBron James on the Lakers alone as he might look to play for the Chicago Bulls.

Anthony Davis to Chicago Bulls is a possibility in the near future with the way the Los Angeles Lakers season has gone. AD has repeatedly been sidelined due to injury (currently out for 4-6 weeks with an ankle sprain) and the Russell Westbrook experiment is close to being labelled an absolute failure.

To top it all off, LeBron James had been praising other front offices all throughout this past All-Star weekend for how they rebuilt their teams. While doing so, he blatantly let it be known that he would be more than open to becoming a Cleveland Cavalier once again and/or leaving the Lakers for any team that drafts his son, Bronny.

With James potentially leaving the Lakers in the future and the purple and gold not getting anything in return for him, Anthony Davis would surely not want to man the helm of yet another team that relies solely on him.

The next best possible decision? Anthony Davis to Chicago Bulls.

Anthony Davis to Chicago Bulls is a possibility in several people’s eyes.

Anthony Davis was born and brought up in Chicago and so his connection with the city runs deep. He even revealed to Rachel Nichols in the summer of 2019 that he would definitely consider making a move to his hometown in the future.

At the time, Davis had not committed to the Lakers past a year. After winning a championship however, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports got their client, AD, a 5 year/ $190 million deal that would keep Davis in LA through the 2024-25 NBA season.

While he has signed on long term to be a Laker, Anthony Davis to Chicago Bulls rumors continue to thrive. An NBA executive spoke to Heavy.com’s Ryan Stone and said he wouldn’t be surprised if AD moved back to his hometown of Chicago.

“Chicago’s the one place I can see AD saying, ‘OK, if you are going to trade me, send me home.’ He has always wanted to play for the Bulls. That is not a big secret. He wants to do something for his city.”

With the Bulls showing new life this season and the Lakers stumbling every chance they get, seeing Anthony Davis suit up for the Bulls after yet another disappointing season shouldn’t be too surprising.