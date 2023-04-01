“Anthony Davis Was Laying There”: Rudy Gobert Claims Lakers Won Because He Wanted to Not Be ‘Too Ruthless’

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers won their 39th game of the season to take the 7th seed in the West. This is the first time LeBron James and Co have a winning record in the entire 2022-23. Thanks to Anthony Davis for his 38-point, 17-rebound performance or perhaps his possible injury in the game.

Because, according to Rudy Gobert, it was AD’s ankle injury in the 3rd quarter that turned the game around for the Lakers as he would rather not be “too ruthless” and score while his opponent was down on the court.

“I had the ball. I could’ve went and dunked it, but AD was laying there,” said Gobert. “So I was like, that’s too ruthless, I’ll just pass it out. After that it was just turnover after turnover.”

What happened in the play when Anthony Davis went down?

As AD gathered the ball for a rebound with around 6 mins to go in the 3rd quarter, he twisted his ankle on his own and the play went on with the Wolves getting the possession.

However, Gobert instead of driving to the basket and flushing it passed it to an open Mike Conley, who could not make it from the deep. The 3x Defensive Player of the Year also tried rebounding the ball after Conley’s miss, but 38-year-old James outdid him there.

So, it’s quite hilarious that the French big man said the turnovers were because he considered AD was down, and he threw the rock to his teammate for a three-pointer instead of a two that he could have gotten out of it.

The aftermath of Ad’s injury

While Davis was still on the floor, they were even trying to score one after D’Angelo Russell scored on the other end, but that also resulted in a turnover which further led to a foul on Russell, who shot 1 out of the two free throws the Lakers got out of it.

The Lakers eventually won the game 123-111 after being down 8 points when Davis got hurt. If Gobert is indeed speaking honestly, let’s just feel bad for him.

The man didn’t score because he felt bad for his opposite number and lost the game because of it when his team was in a dogfight with the Lakers, Warriors, Clippers, and Pelicans for the 6th spot.

And then also had to pay up a fine of $25,000 for his comments on match officiating the other day.

Not a good day for the 7ft 1” French international overall.