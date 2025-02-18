“Eat your Heart Out LeBron James”: Skip Bayless Lists Achievements of Michael Jordan on 62nd Birthday, Calls Out Lakers Superstar

Michael Jordan celebrated his 62nd birthday today, on the 17th of February. One of his most well-known admirers, former sportswriter Skip Bayless, decided to commemorate the occasion with a video on Jordan’s grand achievements in his career. And quite unsurprisingly, he dragged LeBron James’s name into the clip to act as a foil to MJ’s grandeur.

“Happy Birthday, Mike. Age 62,” Bayless said. “Quick fact about Michael Jordan’s career: Do you realize that only one player in NBA history ever accomplished all these feats in the same year? In one year’s time, Michael Jordan was the MVP, he won the scoring title, he was first-team All Defense, he won the Championship, and he was the Finals MVP…all in the same year.”

“But what’s more, the only player who has ever done that [Jordan], did it four times [in his career],” he added.

The former FS1 contributor then decided to take a jab at LeBron’s lingering injury issues by pointing out how consistent MJ was throughout his career.

“By the way, Michael Jordan played all 82 games nine times in his career and he played 81 games two more times in his career. Eat your heart out, LeBron,” Bayless said to conclude his tirade.

Happy Birthday to the GOAT! #23 pic.twitter.com/sIYWgEJ1Me — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) February 17, 2025

The former First Take host is well-known for his relentless criticism of LeBron James. It is no secret that Bayless believes Jordan is the greatest NBA player of all time and is way ahead of King James in his basketball accomplishments.

So fans are used to the veteran NBA commentator taking unwarranted shots at LBJ. But Bayless’ comment on LeBron quoted above might resonate with a lot more NBA fans after the four-time NBA Champion withdrew his name from the All-Star Game on Sunday at the very last moment.

The reason was a lingering ankle injury, which James has had for a long time. But the late decision enraged a lot of fans because the NBA couldn’t find a replacement for the Lakers superstar on such short notice. So another NBA player missed out on the opportunity to make the All-Star game.

LeBron’s decision rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way and was even deemed selfish by many. So Bayless might have a lot more people agreeing with him than usual on the auspicious occasion of His Airness’ birthday.