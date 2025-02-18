mobile app bar

“Eat your Heart Out LeBron James”: Skip Bayless Lists Achievements of Michael Jordan on 62nd Birthday, Calls Out Lakers Superstar

Satagni Sikder
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Michael Jordan and LeBron James
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan celebrated his 62nd birthday today, on the 17th of February. One of his most well-known admirers, former sportswriter Skip Bayless, decided to commemorate the occasion with a video on Jordan’s grand achievements in his career. And quite unsurprisingly, he dragged LeBron James’s name into the clip to act as a foil to MJ’s grandeur.

Happy Birthday, Mike. Age 62,” Bayless said. “Quick fact about Michael Jordan’s career: Do you realize that only one player in NBA history ever accomplished all these feats in the same year? In one year’s time, Michael Jordan was the MVP, he won the scoring title, he was first-team All Defense, he won the Championship, and he was the Finals MVP…all in the same year.

But what’s more, the only player who has ever done that [Jordan], did it four times [in his career],” he added.

The former FS1 contributor then decided to take a jab at LeBron’s lingering injury issues by pointing out how consistent MJ was throughout his career.

By the way, Michael Jordan played all 82 games nine times in his career and he played 81 games two more times in his career. Eat your heart out, LeBron,” Bayless said to conclude his tirade.

 

The former First Take host is well-known for his relentless criticism of LeBron James. It is no secret that Bayless believes Jordan is the greatest NBA player of all time and is way ahead of King James in his basketball accomplishments.

So fans are used to the veteran NBA commentator taking unwarranted shots at LBJ. But Bayless’ comment on LeBron quoted above might resonate with a lot more NBA fans after the four-time NBA Champion withdrew his name from the All-Star Game on Sunday at the very last moment.

The reason was a lingering ankle injury, which James has had for a long time. But the late decision enraged a lot of fans because the NBA couldn’t find a replacement for the Lakers superstar on such short notice. So another NBA player missed out on the opportunity to make the All-Star game.

LeBron’s decision rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way and was even deemed selfish by many. So Bayless might have a lot more people agreeing with him than usual on the auspicious occasion of His Airness’ birthday.

About the author

Satagni Sikder

Satagni Sikder

instagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Satagni Sikder, the Lead NBA Editor at The SportsRush, has written over 600 articles on basketball for different websites. His pieces have struck a chord not just with the readers but the stars as well. Shaquille O’Neal, no less, had shared one of his articles on Instagram. A Mavericks fan, Satagni’s love for the Dallas side began when Dirk Nowitzki led them to the title in 2011. Luka Doncic’s entry into the league and his insane game-ending buzzer-beater against the Clippers in the Orlando bubble ensured he is hitched for life. Satagni, who holds a Master's degree in English, writes analytical pieces, breaking down contracts, trade rumors, and player endorsement deals. In 2022, he extensively covered WNBA star Brittney Griner's exile in a Russian penal colony. One of the first to cover Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant chain, his article is cited in its Wikipedia page. In his free time, he watches political documentaries and debates.

Share this article

Don’t miss these