“That’s Killer”: Dwyane Wade Reacts to Carmelo Anthony Naming Him With Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson for Hall of Fame Induction

The 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class will receive their enshrinement on September 6th. Carmelo Anthony is one of the seven individuals who will have the privilege to put on the orange jacket. The moment will serve as a time of celebration for his career. A key aspect includes those who will do the honor of introducing Anthony into the Hall of Fame. The people he decided to choose surprised Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

For the unknown, an individual cannot have someone who isn’t a member of the Hall of Fame to induct them. And Wade looked forward to finding out who the 10-time All-Star would choose.

Anthony revealed three people he would like to have at his induction ceremony. Two of those are Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson. Those names were no-brainers, according to Wade.

“I found out he came out and said MJ,” Wade said on the Time Out. “He’s been with Jordan brand since day one, that makes all the sense in the world. He talked about AI, of course. AI is somebody who we all admire.”

Wade admires Iverson just as much as Anthony. After all, the Philadelphia 76ers legend inducted Wade during his Hall of Fame ceremony. The third and final member Anthony listed was the one Wade did not see coming whatsoever.

“Then he said, Your boy Flash. That’s killer,” Wade proclaimed.

Wade and Anthony are extremely close friends. They are both members of the iconic banana boat squad and have developed their relationship deeply over the years. Wade didn’t think another name could follow after Jordan and Iverson, but he was mistaken.

From Wade’s reaction, it’s safe to assume he will lean toward accepting Anthony’s offer. There haven’t been any confirmations from Iverson or Jordan regarding whether they will accept Anthony’s request.

Wade’s potential presence alongside Anthony won’t be the only time he is on stage. He will be joining the former New York Knicks star in a separate induction. They are both receiving inductions as members of the 2008 U.S. Redeem Team.

Not many people have the privilege to say they are a Hall-of-Famer, let alone inducted two different times. Anthony and Wade now have another milestone they can add to their bragging rights.